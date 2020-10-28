Webinar Tuesday November 10th: Equal and better care for everyone

STOCKHOLM, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Q-linea AB (publ) (OMX: QLINEA), invites you to a webinar with presentations followed by a Q&A session by CEO Jonas Jarvius, Research Director Mats Gullberg and Marketing & Sales Director Charlotta Göransson.

Date: November 10th

Time: 17.00 CET, 11 AM EDT, 8 AM PDT

Duration: 1 hour

On the agenda:

How ASTar meets the challenges in the lab and clinic, and help improve patient outcomes

Sneak peek on an upcoming exciting product

Q&A session - get answers to your questions

Learn more and register here:

https://www.qlinea.com/webinar-registration

A link to the webinar will be sent out closer to the date. If you have not received an email containing the link at least two hours prior to the webcast, check your junk mail. If the email still cannot be found, please email Oskar Alsing (oskar.alsing@qlinea.com).

The webinar will be available afterwards on-demand if you do not have the opportunity to join.

For more information, please contact:



Jonas Jarvius, CEO, Q-linea AB

Jonas.Jarvius@qlinea.com

+46 (0)70-323 77 60

Charlotta Göransson, Sales & Marketing Director, Q-linea AB

charlotta.goransson@qlinea.com

+46 (0)70-771 59 67

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 13:00 CET on October 28, 2020.

About Q-linea

Q-linea is an innovative infection diagnostics company that primarily develops instruments and disposables for rapid and reliable infection diagnostics. Our vision is to help save lives by ensuring antibiotics continue to be an effective treatment for future generations. Q-linea develops and delivers preferred solutions for healthcare providers, enabling them to accurately diagnose and treat infectious disease in the shortest possible time. The company's lead product ASTar is a fully automated instrument for antibiotic susceptibility testing (AST), giving a susceptibility profile within six hours directly from a positive blood culture. For more information, please visit www.qlinea.com.

