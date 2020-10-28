Scope of the report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005655/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Distribution Automation Solutions Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report provides a detailed analysis of the distribution automation solutions market by solution (field devices, communication systems, and software and services), deployment (system-level and customer-level), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA). Also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including ABB Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., Cisco Systems Inc., Eaton Corporation Plc, Emerson Electric Co., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Schneider Electric SE, Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories Inc., and Siemens AG. The increasing number of smart grid projects is a key trend in the global distribution automation solutions market which will lead to significant market growth. The growing need for efficient power distribution has increased the adoption of smart grids worldwide. Also, governments across the world are making significant investments towards the modernization of the utility sector. All these factors are leading to a positive outlook for the distribution automation solutions market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample now

Distribution Automation Solutions Market: Segmentation by Geography

The market is segmented into five regions encompassing APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and MEA. APAC was the largest market for distribution automation solutions in 2019, and the region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. Rapid industrialization and urbanization have significantly increased the demand for power in APAC. In addition, the rising adoption of solar and wind power capacity in developing countries such as China has been contributing to the growth of the distribution automation solutions market in APAC. China and Japan are the key markets for distribution automation solutions in APAC.

Distribution Automation Solutions Market: Segmentation by Solution

The distribution automation solutions market is segmented into three segments based on solutions comprising of field devices, communication systems, and software and services. The field devices segment emerged as the leading solutions segment during 2019. It is the result of the nerve damage caused by diabetes. Growing adoption of automation in substations and feeder stations worldwide is driving the demand for remote fault indicators, smart relays, automated feeders switch and reclosers, automated capacitors, automated feeder and transformer monitors, and others. Also, the rising stringency of regulations regarding carbon emissions has increased the deployment of these components in the utility sector. These factors are creating significant growth potential in the segment.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Distribution Automation Solutions Market: Growth Drivers

Aging power infrastructure and increasing power outage will drive market growth. Factors such as the growing energy demand, rising population, and aging power infrastructure have increased the stress on power grids. This is leading to power outages, which could significantly affect the productivity of end-users and the profitability of the utility sector. In addition, power distribution systems and networks in many countries are outdated and need to be equipped with automated components. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the distribution automation solutions market size during the forecast period.

Distribution Automation Solutions Market: Market overview

The distribution automation solutions market is fragmented with the presence of several domestic and international players. Hence, companies need to adopt advanced technologies and marketing strategies to remain competitive in the market. ABB Ltd., CG Power and Industrial Solutions Ltd., and Cisco Systems Inc. are some of the major market participants. Though the accelerating growth momentum will offer immense growth opportunities, the lack of standardization will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Market Sizing Methodology

Technavio uses a robust market sizing approach to estimate the total opportunity size for any market. Some of the examples of methodologies are shown for reference data is collected through both primary research (through industry interview with market participants and industry experts) as well as secondary research (through annual reports, press releases, company and industry presentations, industry associations, journals and in-house data repositories built over past 15 years)

Distribution automation solutions Market: Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the global distribution automation solutions market as a part of the global electronic equipment and instruments market within the overall electronics market. The parent global electronics market includes manufacturers of communications equipment, technology hardware storage and peripherals, electronic equipment and instruments, electronic components, consumer electronics, and industrial electronics products, as well as electronic manufacturing services.

Growth in the global electronic equipment and instruments market will be driven by the increasing demand for electronic test and measurement equipment and rising demand for metrology equipment and services.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio Best Practices

Technavio is based on four simple principles: easy-to-access reports, robust industry coverage, a focus on new and emerging technologies, and competitive pricing. We believe in helping companies and executives become better equipped to make faster, sounder, and more effective decisions. Our focus is on emerging markets and technologies, providing insights not available anywhere else. We report on the latest innovations and trends in all the industries we cover. We also create value for our clients by offering a blend of off-the-shelf research reports and customized research, allowing you to get the information you need when you need it.

Who should purchase this report?

Our research and analysis focus on emerging market trends to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Our research reports are designed to provide actionable insights so that you can make quick, effective, and sound decisions.

Are you looking for data that are tailored specifically for your company? You can rely on Technavio Custom Research Solutions which provide research and insights developed to your exact specifications. We provide flexible engagement models such as on-demand research, a dedicated analyst, an annual research framework, an unlimited program, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005655/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com