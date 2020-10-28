Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2020) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC) ("the Company"), a company integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters. CEO of the Company, David Flores, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Flores began the interview by providing a brief introduction of the Company. "Global Trac is a company that is really part of a group of companies within the public markets that are really the first in a number of respects to be openly involved with the space of medicinal psychedelics," shared Flores. "With that we have our flagship website, psychedelicspotlight.com, which is a digital media platform providing news, information, resources, and exclusive interviews all related to the emerging space of psychedelics."

"As a public company within the emerging psychedelic space, how is Global Trac Solutions leveraging the momentum to increase its presence within the public marketplace and investment community?" asked Jolly. Flores elaborated on the Compass Pathways IPO, a psychedelic-based company, which resulted in a market cap valuation of over $1 billion and fundraising of $127 million. "What it has done is it's really sent a message to the investment community and the public markets that the psychedelic industry has arrived, it's here, it's ready for this next phase of growth," said Flores.

"At Global Trac Solutions, being able to capitalize and leverage off of the momentum we are seeing here is important," continued Flores. "I like to think that we're in a very unique position here as a company to be able to be involved here in this space early on," he said. "For us, this is about establishing our network, building an identity, and being able to identify the opportunities that make sense and that we want to incorporate into our business model."

Jolly then asked about the progress and development of the Company's website. "We just launched Psychedelic Spotlight in May of this year," said Flores, noting that the Company has made significant progress on the website during this time. "It has developed into a brand and a name that is now familiar among other leaders, advocates, and companies within the psychedelic community," continued Flores. "We've accomplished that by going out there and really being somewhat aggressive in expanding our network and connecting with other leaders and other companies."

Flores then shared that as the Company continues to develop thought-provoking, fact-based, and helpful content for its users, they are looking for more ways to fortify the site. "We brought in a digital marketing company, SunCity Advising, out of San Diego, which is focused on optimizing SEO," said Flores, before elaborating on the Company's goals to strengthen and expand their digital presence. "We want to be that hub for all news and information related to medicinal psychedelics."

The conversation then turned to the audience of medicinal psychedelics, and whether or not it may include users of CBD and CBG. Flores discussed the increasing numbers of mental health issues around the world, as well as his personal experience with the trauma caused by these conditions. "I lost my father just over two years ago after a long battle of depression and addiction, and that's really what motivated me and lit that fire inside of me to push psychedelics into the mainstream," shared Flores. "There's this frustration seeing drugs from Big Pharma and treatments that have been used for the last several decades just not working anymore."

Flores elaborated on the potential of medicinal psychedelics and its ability to help individuals overcome addiction, anxiety, and a variety of additional conditions when combined with a therapeutic program. "We're not managing it, we're actually treating it. We're going to the source of the problem," said Flores. "That to me is really why medicinal psychedelics need to be placed on an even playing field with Big Pharma."

"What steps are you taking right now to demonstrate to those in the investment community that your company is dedicated and focused on developing a reasonable path to generating revenues?" asked Jolly. "Everyday my focus is on expanding my network within this space, it's on communicating and networking with other leaders and other companies. At the end of the day, bringing that diversification back into Global Trac Solutions and making sure that it fits within what we're doing in the medicinal psychedelic space is very important to me," said Flores. "We're in this for the long haul," he added. "With it being a personal mission of mine, I want to see this through."

"This is about identifying opportunities that we can incorporate into our business model that will drive sustainable shareholder and stakeholder value for the long-term," said Flores. "As we help this industry grow, it trickles down and benefits us as a company; it creates more opportunities that we can plug ourselves into," he closed.

About Global Trac Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: PSYC)

At Global Trac Solutions we are integrating media, creativity, and technology to develop and deploy thought-provoking ideas and solutions that are fostering and transforming the approach to some of society's most pressing matters.

PSYC has expressed its intent and commitment to positioning itself at the forefront of the psychedelic revolution and as a resource center for discovering and understanding the latest research and business opportunities surrounding psychedelic inspired medicines. In conjunction with the FDA's more open-minded approach to psychedelic medicines, and as several major U.S. cities continue to approve the decriminalization of psilocybin, investors are speculating that the psychedelic boom could be bigger than that of cannabis. PSYC is your source for current investment related news specific to psychedelic medicines and cutting-edge research improving overall health, moving this sector into the mainstream.

We believe in a forward-thinking approach that embraces groundbreaking new technology and innovations and through the vision of business development we intend to continue to evolve into these unchartered territories as the industry leaders of the future. We truly are the right TRAC to follow.

