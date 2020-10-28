CounterPath Corporation: Ubefone Selects CounterPath's Bria Enterprise Solution, Providing Clear, Reliable Communications for its Customers

CounterPath and Its Valued Distributor WCS Europe, Partner With Ubefone to Create a Custom Unified Communication (UC) Solution for European Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced that it has developed a white-labelled Bria Enterprise solution for Ubefone, a cloud telephony and VoIP operator based in France. The CounterPath solution offers superior quality, reliability, and communication services over their previous UC solution.

Leveraging Bria Enterprise, Ubefone worked with CounterPath to create a customized Unified Communications solution with tiered service offerings consisting of a Professional, Suite and Premier package. The Premier package includes collaboration services such as messaging, presence, chat rooms, screen sharing, and video conferencing. Real-time technical support and localization services provided by CounterPath value-added distributor, WCS Europe, have been an immense benefit to Ubefone in both, launching their new solution and quickly getting to market.

The CounterPath Bria UC solution offers enterprise-grade applications to mid- and large-sized businesses for desktop and mobile devices. Bria supports high-quality voice and video calling, leveraging any call server or VoIP service. The solution also provides additional CounterPath-hosted services for HD video conferencing, secure messaging and chat rooms, file transfer, and screen sharing.

"Thanks to the CounterPath solution, we now have a solid UC platform," said Patrick Gentemann, Founder and CEO at Ubefone. "Due to significant quality issues, we switched UC vendors to obtain the stability and customization of Bria Enterprise that our customers demanded. Now we are gaining new customers leveraging the CounterPath solution and WCS Europe's tremendous technical support."

"Ubefone is not unique in switching to CounterPath to improve the quality and user experience for their customers," said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath. "Working with our partner, WCS Europe, we delivered an Ubefone app for the market that will support work from home and other enterprise communication needs. We are excited to see Ubefone grow and help their customers communicate anytime, anywhere, and over any network."

To learn more about Bria Enterprise, please visit the product page. For more information on Ubefone, visit the company website.

About Ubefone

Founded in August 2014 by Patrick Gentemann, Ubefone is a telecommunications operator specializing in corporate telephony and call centers. Ubefone has developed an innovative platform for unified fixed or fixed-mobile telephony connected to a proprietary virtual switchboard in the cloud. This solution caters to companies with complex and expensive installations and significantly reduces their telephony.

About CounterPath

CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8x8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, Aspect, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow us on Twitter @counterpath.

