Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 28.10.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 649 internationalen Medien
Unglaublicher News-Flow!!! Diese Firma liefert einfach gewaltig ab!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1424X ISIN: US22228P3029 Ticker-Symbol: C5Z2 
München
28.10.20
08:00 Uhr
2,490 Euro
-0,069
-2,70 %
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
COUNTERPATH CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
COUNTERPATH CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
28.10.2020 | 13:56
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

CounterPath Corporation: Ubefone Selects CounterPath's Bria Enterprise Solution, Providing Clear, Reliable Communications for its Customers

CounterPath and Its Valued Distributor WCS Europe, Partner With Ubefone to Create a Custom Unified Communication (UC) Solution for European Markets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH)(TSX:PATH), a global provider of award-winning Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) solutions for enterprises and service providers, today announced that it has developed a white-labelled Bria Enterprise solution for Ubefone, a cloud telephony and VoIP operator based in France. The CounterPath solution offers superior quality, reliability, and communication services over their previous UC solution.

Leveraging Bria Enterprise, Ubefone worked with CounterPath to create a customized Unified Communications solution with tiered service offerings consisting of a Professional, Suite and Premier package. The Premier package includes collaboration services such as messaging, presence, chat rooms, screen sharing, and video conferencing. Real-time technical support and localization services provided by CounterPath value-added distributor, WCS Europe, have been an immense benefit to Ubefone in both, launching their new solution and quickly getting to market.

The CounterPath Bria UC solution offers enterprise-grade applications to mid- and large-sized businesses for desktop and mobile devices. Bria supports high-quality voice and video calling, leveraging any call server or VoIP service. The solution also provides additional CounterPath-hosted services for HD video conferencing, secure messaging and chat rooms, file transfer, and screen sharing.

"Thanks to the CounterPath solution, we now have a solid UC platform," said Patrick Gentemann, Founder and CEO at Ubefone. "Due to significant quality issues, we switched UC vendors to obtain the stability and customization of Bria Enterprise that our customers demanded. Now we are gaining new customers leveraging the CounterPath solution and WCS Europe's tremendous technical support."

"Ubefone is not unique in switching to CounterPath to improve the quality and user experience for their customers," said Todd Carothers, Chief Revenue Officer at CounterPath. "Working with our partner, WCS Europe, we delivered an Ubefone app for the market that will support work from home and other enterprise communication needs. We are excited to see Ubefone grow and help their customers communicate anytime, anywhere, and over any network."

To learn more about Bria Enterprise, please visit the product page. For more information on Ubefone, visit the company website.

###

About Ubefone
Founded in August 2014 by Patrick Gentemann, Ubefone is a telecommunications operator specializing in corporate telephony and call centers. Ubefone has developed an innovative platform for unified fixed or fixed-mobile telephony connected to a proprietary virtual switchboard in the cloud. This solution caters to companies with complex and expensive installations and significantly reduces their telephony.

Contact
Aurelie Imbert
Executive Assistant
aurelie.imbert@ubefone.com

About CounterPath
CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ:CPAH) is revolutionizing how people communicate in today's modern mobile workforce. Its award-winning Bria solutions for desktop and mobile devices enable organizations to leverage their existing PBX and hosted voice call servers to extend seamless and secure unified communications and collaboration services to users regardless of their location and network. CounterPath technology meets the unique requirements of several industries, including the contact center, retail, warehouse, hospitality, and healthcare verticals. Its solutions are deployed worldwide by 8x8, Airbnb, AmeriSave, Aspect, BT, Citibank, Comcast, Fusion, Fuze, Honeywell, Liberty Global, Windstream and others. Learn more at counterpath.com and follow us on Twitter @counterpath.

CONTACTS:
Hanna Miller
Vice President, Marketing
hmiller@counterpath.com

Investor Relations
ir@counterpath.com

SOURCE: CounterPath Corporation



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/612697/Ubefone-Selects-CounterPaths-Bria-Enterprise-Solution-Providing-Clear-Reliable-Communications-for-its-Customers

COUNTERPATH-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2020 ACCESSWIRE
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.