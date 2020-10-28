Kisses from Italy Inc.: Kisses from Italy Signs Agreement with All Points Public Relations Firm for Franchise Program

All Points Public Relations to Now Spearhead Franchising Initiative

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Kisses from Italy Inc. (OTCQB:KITL), a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, Franchisor, and product distributor (the "Company"), announced today that the Company has entered into an agreement with All Points Public Relations ("All Points PR"). All Points Public Relations will now take the lead on brand PR support, franchise development advertising and digital marketing initiatives aimed at driving franchise lead generation for Kisses from Italy's franchising program.

As stated in the All Points Public Relations mission statement, "The sole mission of All Points Public Relations is to support entrepreneurs and entrepreneurially spirited organizations through the persistent execution of effective integrated public relations programs. All Points Public Relations reputation has been built on developing and carrying out creative campaigns that secure publicity, build awareness and drive business growth."

"Both firms will definitely be working to make this a long-term, productive relationship between the companies," said Jamie Izaks, President of All Points Public Relations. "When you look at what Kisses from Italy brings to the table, we believe the brand is extremely well-positioned for today's consumer and franchise investor preferences."

"In our opinion, All Points PR has a unique and refreshing approach when compared to the typical franchise lead generation strategies that we've looked at in the current market place. We believe that All Points PR is the right place for our Company to be in order to tell our story and showcase our Franchise system the way it is intended to be told" stated Michele Di Turi, President, co-CEO and co-founder of Kisses from Italy, "Our newly signed agreement cannot have come at a better time, as the Company's management, has decided to take an aggressive stance on our Franchising program across North America", added Di Turi.

As the Company awaits the imminent opening of its first franchised location in the state of California, Kisses from Italy continues to push forward with the further development of its Franchise program. The newly signed agreement with All Points Public Relations also follows the recent announcement of Kisses from Italy's signing of a Multi-Unit Development deal with Canadian based Demasar Management, which saw the Company receive $300,000 USD in licensing fees for 100 locations. Demasar Management is now the Company's lead developer and operator for the Kisses from Italy brand in Canada and intends to open 100 locations across the country.

About Kisses from Italy Inc.

Kisses from Italy Inc. is a U.S.-based restaurant chain operator, franchisor and product distributor with locations in North America and Europe. The Company offers a quick service menu and a unique take on traditional Italian delicacies with an All-American flair. Kisses from Italy offerings include sandwiches, salads, Italian roasted coffee, coffee-related beverage and an array of other products. The Company currently operates four corporate-owned stores. It successfully commenced operations in May 2015 with the opening of its flagship location in Ft. Lauderdale at 3146 NE 9th St. This was followed by three additional sites across the greater Ft. Lauderdale/Pompano Beach area. The Company recently opened its inaugural European location in Ceglie del Campo, Bari, Italy in October of 2019. In September of 2019, Kisses from Italy Inc. was given the approval by FINRA to trade its common stock and was approved for up-listing by the OTC Markets Group to the OTCQB in mid-October 2019 under the ticker symbol KITL.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, which are based on current expectations, forecasts, and assumptions that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual outcomes and results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected, including statements related to the amount and timing of expected revenues and any payment of dividends on our common and preferred stock, statements related to our financial performance, expected income, distributions, and future growth for upcoming quarterly and annual periods. These risks and uncertainties are further defined in filings and reports by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Actual results and the timing of certain events could differ materially from those projected in or contemplated by the forward-looking statements due to a number of factors detailed from time to time in our filings with the SEC. Among other matters, the Company may not be able to sustain growth or achieve profitability based upon many factors including, but not limited to, general stock market conditions. Reference is hereby made to cautionary statements set forth in the Company's most recent SEC filings. We have incurred and will continue to incur significant expenses in our expansion of our existing and new service lines, noting there is no assurance that we will generate enough revenues to offset those costs in both the near and long term. Additional service offerings may expose us to additional legal and regulatory costs and unknown exposure(s) based upon the various geopolitical locations where we will be providing services, the impact of which cannot be predicted at this time. Additionally, the ultimate impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our company's operations continues to evolve, is highly uncertain and subject to change.

