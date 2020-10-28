Organto Foods Inc.: Organto Announces Appointment of Willem Fiering as Business Development Manager

Further Expands Commercial Development Resources

VANCOUVER, BC and BREDA, the NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Organto Foods Inc. (TSXV:OGO)(OTC:OGOFF)(FSE:OGF) ("Organto" or "the Company"), an integrated provider of organic and value-added organic fruits and vegetables is pleased to announce the appointment of Willem Fiering as Business Development Manager.

Mr. Fiering brings over 35 years of hands-on fresh fruits and vegetables experience to Organto, serving an extensive European customer base with healthy foods products sourced from around the globe. Prior to joining Organto, Mr. Fiering spent 18 years with a Holland based provider of internationally sourced fruits and vegetables, focusing primarily on the citrus and avocado categories. Mr. Fiering also spent 12 years with a Spanish based provider of internationally sourced fruits and vegetables, where he focused on lemons, limes, avocado and mango. Mr. Fiering speaks five languages including Dutch, English, German, French & Hebrew and will work from the Company's commercial office located in Breda, the Netherlands.

"We are pleased to have Willem join our team at this very exciting time as we continue to build-out our platform in fast-growing healthy eating categories." commented Rients van der Wal, Co-CEO of Organto and CEO of Organto Europe, B.V. "We have been making solid progress in our integrated organic fruits and vegetables business, and Willem adds further depth to our commercial team from procurement through logistics, selling and account management. We are anxious to leverage his deep knowledge base and entrepreneurial drive as we continue to accelerate our growth in existing categories and expand into others."

Shares for Debt Settlements

Organto also announced that the TSX-V has accepted the shares for debt settlements as detailed in the Company's news releases dated August 19, 2020 and June 24, 2020 and Organto has issued 990,795 common shares to service providers to convert CDN $84,079.50 of debt into equity. These shares are subject to hold periods expiring February 16, 2021 (472,698 shares), April 16, 2021 (172,699 shares), July 16, 2021 (172,699 shares) and October 16, 2021 (172,699 shares).

Exercise of Warrants

Organto also announced today that certain insiders have exercised warrants to purchase 704,872 common shares of the Company. The warrants were issued as part of the Company's bridge financing that was announced on March 13, 2020.

