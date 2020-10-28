More than 700 million square feet surveyed

Sevan Multi-Site Solutions, Inc. (Sevan) a global leader in innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics has reached a significant milestone. The company has completed 28,000surveys, adding up to more than 700 million square feet since Sevan's inception in 2011.

"Sevan's surveys have become a thread that runs through many of our program management offerings," President and CEO Jim Evans said. "One of our strongest traits as a company is that we tailor to the needs of our clients, customize innovative solutions and deliver excellence. It has been incredible to see the growth of our surveys and technology offerings in the past years, and we are grateful we have the opportunity to contribute to the success of our wonderful clients."

Sevan is an expert and leading provider of multi-site surveys and facility assessments. These digitizations transform physical footprints into digital footprints of client portfolios. Investment in advanced data-capture technology plus leading data-integration capabilities enable Sevan to help clients overcome a variety of multi-site challenges. Our technology streamlines data collection, provides dozens of data points and metrics customized for each project and expedites powerful analysis to drive informed decision making. Sevan has provided solutions for the world's largest brands and Fortune 500 companies while accelerating development programs across North America and Europe for multi-site clients.

"Sevan has an amazing in-house survey team crisscrossing North America, creating accurate point-cloud scans, as-built Revit models and asset conditions assessments," Chief Revenue Officer Jim Furis said. "Our equally amazing architecture and innovations teams keep Sevan on the front edge of technology as we build warehouses of digital sites for our clients."

Sevan's team delivers technology innovation and leadership to its clients through a wide range of solutions and services. The client-focused approach helps assess, analyze, visualize and optimize their site portfolios, building spaces and assets. Sevan offers a platform of custom and digital tools, data analytics and consulting services paired with the ability to optimize resources and anticipate client needs. The integrated platform helps customers improve capital planning, streamline construction and simplify real estate facility management with rapid, flexible data collection including AI and machine learning, plus customized dashboards and reports.

"Sevan has great people, empowered with leading technology and infused with an innovative spirit," Senior Vice President of Operations Nick Peters said. "We are hyper-focused on solving the unique needs of our customers and delighting them with powerful information about their assets."

Founded in 2011, Sevan helps clients develop, refresh and update their portfolio of sites.

In 2020, Sevan was recognized as an Employee-Rated Great Place to Work for the 7th consecutive year and ranked No. 124 on the Financial Times FT 1000 list of America's Fastest-Growing Companies. Also in 2020, Sevan ranked No. 16 on Engineering News-Record (ENR)'s Top 50 Program Management Firms and No. 34 on ENR's Top 100 Construction Management-for-Fee Firms. Visit our website to learn more about Sevan, our awards rankings and acquisitions.

Sevan is a construction and project management firm that leverages innovative technology to deliver excellence to clients. Sevan is headquartered near Chicago in Downers Grove, Illinois with 400+ employees and an international office in London.

About Sevan

The vision of Sevan Multi-Site Solutions is to be the best in the world at delivering innovative design, program management, construction services and data analytics to organizations with multiple sites. Sevan has a passion for sustaining people, the environment and its clients' businesses. Sevan helps iconic global brands, including 7-Eleven, AAFES, Albertsons, Amtrak, BP, Chipotle, DaVita, HCA Healthcare, Hallmark, HEB, Jiffy Lube, Kroger, Marathon, McDonald's, Office Depot, Starbucks, Sunoco, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Walmart and Zaxby's. Sevan rolls out multi-site initiatives efficiently, predictably and transparently. Applying breakthrough technology solutions, Sevan optimizes construction of new builds, rebuilds, remodels and renovations. Sevan has licensed architects in 49 states as well as D.C., Canadian provinces, Guam and the Northern Mariana Islands. Sevan has professional engineers on staff and general contractor licenses in more than 25 states. Since Sevan's inception in 2011, the team has refreshed more than 21,000 retail stores and 14,000 restaurants. Sevan Elevate, a program that reinforces and continuously improves safety and sustainability across the company, is designed to impactfully deliver excellence to Sevan's people and clients. To read more about Sevan, visit www.sevansolutions.com

