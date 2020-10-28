Global Anti-Counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging will Reach US$ 50 billion through 2030; Future Market Insights

Swelling investment costs for establishing anti-counterfeit solution will limit the growth within large-scale enterprises.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / The anti counterfeit cosmetic packaging market is expected to grow at 8.9% CAGR through the forecast period (2020-2030).

According to the study, due to strict regulations regarding transportation and production of fraud cosmetic products, this market is gaining significant traction globally.

"The global cosmetic industry continues to be hurt by influx of fake products, and market players have resorted to fool proof packaging to address this. In the future, focus on packaging to address counterfeiting will gain traction", says the FMI analyst.

Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging Market- Key Highlights

In terms of technology, RFID will register a CAGR of 9.5% through the forecast period.

By region, Europe is likely to remain the most prolific region, while Asia-Pacific region will experience fastest market growth.

According to analysts at FMI, PET plastics will garner maximum traction during the forecast period.

On the basis of packaging format, bottles will cover 45% of the total market share by 2027.

Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging Market - Driving Factors

Market players are focusing on reducing the incidence of counterfeiting, which is fuelling adoption

Growing consumer focus on using original products has led to steady growth

Government legislations on stemming influx of fake products is also creating opportunities

Anti-counterfeit Cosmetics Packaging Market - Key Restraints

Grey areas with supply chain continue to create bottlenecks

High investment in anti-counterfeit packaging continues to create bottlenecks

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

Pandemic has altered the purchasing power but e-commerce is experiencing a swelling business activity. Rising awareness regarding health has driven the demand for skin-care products to avoid any surface level infection but due to an inclination towards organic products, USA cosmetics industry has witnessed a fall of 20-30% in 2020 due to the onset of COVID.

Europe, on the other hand, being the largest cosmetic market, will witness a US$5 billion rise due to increasing population and rising demand for skin care products.

Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers are incorporating innovative techniques like product expansion, mergers, capacity expansion and acquisitions. Major players in the market include Alien Technology Corp., Avery Dennison Corporation, CCL Industries Inc., Zebra Technologies Corporation, Honeywell International Inc. and OpSec Security Inc.

For instance, key companies are focussing on adopting enhanced technologies to facilitate production.

CCL Industries acquired Ibertex Etiquetaje and Eti- Textil Maroc. This collaboration extended the profit margins, thereby, helping the company to reach US$ 19.6 million.

Fozzy Group is one of the largest grocery stores in Ukraine and this company implemented Zebra Technology's solutions of Android Mobile Touch Feature and handheld scanners to enhance security.

More on the report

FMI's report provides proper segmentation and analysis of market trends and macro-economic factors on the basis of material (plastic, glass, paperboard, metal etc.), technology (RFID, hologram, barcode scanning, mass encoding etc.) applications (skincare, makeup, hair care, fragrance etc.) and region-wise segmentation (North America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern and Western Europe).

