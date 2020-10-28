Privitar, the leading data privacy platform provider, has announced a new integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) Outposts that enables organizations to safely use sensitive data for analytics in the hybrid cloud. Through the integration, customers can leverage AWS native services in Outposts to easily deploy the Privitar Data Privacy Platform in both on-premise and cloud environments, then scale the solution as their data needs grow and evolve.

"The integration between Privitar and AWS Outpost takes a best practice approach to safely enabling sensitive data for analytics and provides a truly hybrid experience," said Steven Totman, Privitar's Chief Product Officer. "The integration makes it easy for organizations to protect the privacy of sensitive data in their own data centers while preserving its analytical utility, then safely shift the protected data into the cloud while complying with data privacy and data residency regulations. By applying privacy protections to the data whenever it is needed, Privitar is accelerating access to protected data and democratizing data usage for insights and analytics."

AWS Outposts provides the benefit of cloud services in on premise data centers, extending AWS infrastructures, APIs and toolsets into on-premises and hybrid cloud workloads for smoother migrations and better performance outcomes, closer to home. Privitar's powerful data privacy platform enables businesses to analyze their potentially sensitive data, use that data to gain valuable insights, and support data-driven decisions, while keeping that data safe at the same time.

The integration between Privitar and AWS Outposts increases the agility of sensitive data, optimizes its analytical value, reduces associated risks, and supports compliance requirements. This is of particular value to organizations that handle large quantities of personal or otherwise sensitive information (e.g. financial services, insurance, healthcare, telecommunications). Rather than locking sensitive data away and treating it as a liability, customers can protect their data by baking privacy in so they can take full advantage of AWS analytics and machine learning tools, deriving value as they leverage sensitive data as an asset.

Privitar's privacy protections are applied to customer data in AWS Outposts, so raw sensitive data doesn't leave their data center, and they remain in compliance with data privacy and sovereignty regulations. In addition, protected data sets are digitally watermarked with traceable and auditable metadata.

Privitar is an Advanced Technology Partner in the AWS Partner Network (APN), has achieved AWS Competencies in "Security" and "Data and Analytics," and is featured in the AWS Marketplace.

For more information about Privitar's partnership with AWS, visit: https://www.privitar.com/partners/aws.

For more information about the integration between Privitar and AWS Outposts, visit https://www.privitar.com/resources/aws-outposts-privitar.

About Privitar

Organizations worldwide rely on Privitar to realize the promise of one of their most valuable assets safe, usable data.

Privitar empowers organizations to use sensitive data to gain valuable insights, and to support data-driven decisions. By delivering comprehensive data privacy techniques and streamlining data provisioning, Privitar enables enterprises to extract the maximum value from the data they collect, manage and use, while minimizing risk.

Founded in 2014, Privitar is headquartered in London, with regional headquarters in Boston and Singapore, a development center in Warsaw, and sales and services locations throughout the US and Europe. For more information, please visit www.privitar.com

