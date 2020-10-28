AXA Health unites with Jack Whitehall to get the nation moving (and laughing)

LONDON, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AXA Health announces the 'Feelgood Health' campaign with research* on what being 'healthy' really means to Brits and a content series with comedian Jack Whitehall to encourage fun and joyful activities for all.

Over half of Brits believe you don't have to suffer through strenuous exercise and rigorous regimes to lead a healthy lifestyle, with two thirds believing that enjoyment of the activity is more important than reaching a goal. AXA Health is encouraging people to get their endorphins pumping without it feeling like a chore, whether that's dancing while waiting for the microwave to ping, briskly walking the dog or even trying the art of forest bathing.

After all, 83% of Brits agree they would find getting healthy and committing to it in the long term easier if it was something they enjoyed. And, while more than one in six feel a 'no pain, no gain' approach has its merits, over a third (39%) say doing what they love is vital for their health and wellbeing.

AXA Health, the new name for AXA PPP healthcare, commissioned the research to celebrate its rebrand as it looks to combine 80 years of keeping its members healthy with a fresh, new approach to wellbeing. Feelgood Health is all about encouraging people to do things that are good for their head, their heart and their body, on their own terms.

To launch the campaign, AXA Health has partnered with award-winning actor, presenter, comedian and author, Jack Whitehall, known for bringing the 'feel good' factor wherever he goes. AXA Health's Chief Medical Officer, Dr Annabel Bentley, set Jack on the ultimate quest - to find his own Feelgood Health by completing a series of challenges to uncover what being healthy should really be about.

Jack Whitehall said: "This AXA Feelgood Health campaign is speaking my language. This is the sort of healthy that isn't about 5am starts and being shouted at by a personal trainer. I know that works for some people, but it's just not for me. Instead, Dr Annabel turns up with a Chihuahua ready for a dog walk… I mean give me that over an ultramarathon any day. We did some fun, feel-good challenges, the sort of healthy things that anyone can do, things that focus on physical and mental wellbeing. Probably quite helpful as well given all the burgers I ate in lockdown. My kind of health - take a look and give them a try."

With 40% of Brits believing good mental health is the foundation for physical health, AXA Health and Jack hope to inspire the nation to find joyful activities in unexpected places, with friends, your family or by yourself, that keep you motivated and moving.

Dr Annabel Bentley, Chief Medical Officer, AXA Health, said, "Health means something different to all of us. Only you know what makes you feel good. It might mean going for regular runs, or it might be borrowing the neighbour's dog for a walk. It could be gentle stretching or meditation or simply taking time to sit somewhere quietly and switch your mind - and phone - off.

"That's why we've launched our Feelgood Health campaign, to celebrate all the ways that people enjoy working on their wellbeing and inspire people to try something new. It makes sense, if you're doing something that makes you feel good, that happens to be healthy, then you're more likely to keep up the habit. We're thrilled to be partnering with Jack Whitehall, someone we feel brings to life the very essence of Feelgood Health, and we look forward to everyone discovering their own Feelgood Health, whatever that means for them."

To celebrate the launch, AXA Health's research also uncovered five Feelgood Health Mindsets when it comes to how we approach our wellbeing: The Good Lifer who's found their balance, The Butterfly who flitters after new experiences, The Mindful Master who goes with the flow, The Gains Guru who strives and achieves, and The Opportunist who seizes moments of calm. Visit the Feelgood Health Hub to learn more and find inspiration and support to help you find your Feelgood Health.

Five Feelgood Health Mindsets

At AXA Health, we believe a fresh approach to health is needed… one that doesn't feel like work. Where activity is joyful and just happens to be good for you. But feeling good is different for everybody, and we wanted to find out more.

The research commissioned by AXA Health* prior to the launch of Feelgood Health campaign has delved into the ways we approach our wellbeing. The research has uncovered five distinct Feelgood Health Mindsets: The Good Lifer who's found their balance, The Butterfly who flitters after new experiences, The Mindful Master who goes with the flow, The Gains Guru who strives and achieves, and The Opportunist who seizes moments of calm.

These mindsets were identified through understanding a variety of attitudes, motivations and behaviours. We asked about the favourite ways to keep feeling healthy that included preferred physical activities, nutrition choices and mental health practices.

We have also explored what are the different motivations to stay healthy and active: whether it's being planned or spontaneous, socially or individually minded, consistent repetition or trying something new every time, improving oneself or competing others, enjoying the process or working towards a goal, keeping the mind focused or feeling relaxed.

And to complete the picture, we have factored in the preferences to high or moderate intensity activities, and took into account whether the most likely routine to follow is carving out a special time for activity or simply integrating some more into their day.

To help everyone find out what works for them, detailed profiles were created for the five Feelgood Health mindsets. They include key characteristics in attitudes and behaviours that help us recognise a bit of ourselves or our friends, along with some tips on how to embrace the positive and joyful approach to health even more, and suggest ideas to try and put more fun into feeling good.

*A survey of 2200 UK adults revealed that 66% believe that enjoyment of the activity is more important than the end result. The survey was conducted by OnePoll among a nationally representative sample, on the 6-14th October, 2020.

