Ocim Precious Metals SA ("OCIM") is pleased to present the company's Head of Corporate Development, based in Toronto: Miranda J. Werstiuk.

"Bringing her extensive experience in the mining finance industry, Miranda operates in Toronto at our new office located in the Stock Exchange Building. From there, she will accelerate the development of OCIM's financing and trading activities," commented Laurent Mathiot, Chairman & CEO of OCIM.

ABOUT MIRANDA

Miranda is a driven and focused corporate finance and investment banking professional with over 25 years global experience in the resource finance sector.

She has the capacity to advise and execute on equity, debt, and alternative financing structures, with a focus on configuring company and project-specific financing transactions.

Before joining OCIM, in her role as Senior Vice President at IBK Capital Corp. a private, independently owned investment banking firm, Miranda performed a detailed review of company/project opportunities worldwide, with a strong focus on understanding the complex issues currently faced by resource companies globally (increasing costs, lower-grade ore, ESG concerns, government/policy structures, indigenous community/cultural relationships, balancing and mitigating environmental, social and economic impact), in view to structuring more suitable financing transactions/solutions.

A leader in her field, Miranda has completed numerous speaking engagements including:

Panel Moderator, Mines & Money London, topic: "How to Attract and Retain Talent in the Current Resources Environment"

Panel Member, The Northern Miner, Toronto, topic: "ESG: These are quickly becoming the three most important letters in investing"

Panel Member, Mines & Money Americas, topic: "Mining deal flow: where it comes from; what sorts of projects are investors looking at; the role of private equity and flow-through funding access; and commentary on jurisdictional risk"

Panel Member, IFC/World Bank Sustainability Exchange, Washington DC, topics: "Stories of Female Leadership & Resilience: to provide details and insight on my experience in the resources sector, as a long-standing woman in the space" "Investor Views: ESG & Beyond - provide my expertise vis-a-vis the importance of assessing and considering ESG issues in early stage project evaluation and eventual funding"



Miranda is a member of the following professional federations:

Vice-Chair of Women in Mining Toronto

Member of the International Women in Mining organisation

Member of the Canadian Institute of Mining, Metallurgy and Petroleum

External Advisor GEF GOLD Programme, Washington, DC: The Global Opportunities for the Long-term Development of the ASGM Sector (GEF GOLD) programme aims to reduce the use of mercury in artisanal gold mining by introducing and facilitating access to mercury-free extraction methods, while also working with governments to formalise the sector, promoting miners' rights, safety and their access to market

ABOUT OCIM

The OCIM group of privately held companies has a long and successful history as a Trader and Financier of Strategic Assets.

Established in Paris in 1961, OCIM is headed by a third-generation member of the founding family. Besides its core historical business in Real Estate, OCIM has diversified into other strategic tangible assets such as coinage Precious Metals via its Geneva-based subsidiary. As a Merchant, OCIM trades physical metals across the full value chain, from producers to end users. As a Financier, OCIM invests in a wide variety of instruments and provides financing to the value chain with equity, debt, and alternative investments.

