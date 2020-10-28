Salling Bank A/S will be deleted from trading and official listing on Nasdaq Copenhagen. Last day of trading the company's shares is today, 28 October 2020. Salling Bank A/S is deleted due to the merger with Sparekassen Vendsyssel. Sparekassen Vendsyssel is the continuing entity. ISIN: DK0010017367 --------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Salling Bank --------------------------------------------------------------- Listed capital (of DKK 10): 1,310,000 shares (DKK 131,000,000) --------------------------------------------------------------- CBR No.: 37760412 --------------------------------------------------------------- ICB: 3010 --------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: SALB --------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3300 --------------------------------------------------------------- For further information, please contact: Asta Jepsen, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66 Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=796065