The meeting of the Board of Directors of NEO Finance, AB (code 303225546, address A. Vivulskio st. 7, Vilnius, hereinafter - the Company) held on 28 October 2020 adopted the following resolution: 1. Regarding the suspension of the interviewing candidates for the Head of Administration position and submission of the candidature of the selected person for the approval of the Bank of Lithuania Decisions taken: 1. As of 28 October 2020, to suspend the process of interviewing candidates for the Head of Administration position, deciding that the candidate Aleksejus Loskutovas is suitable for the position of the Head of Administration of the Company. 2. Pursuant to Republic of Lithuania Law on Electronic Money and Electronic Money Institutions and Resolution of the Bank of Lithuania No. 03-181 "On The Approval Of The Guidelines For The Assessment Of Members Of The Management Body And Key Function Holders Of Financial Market Participants Supervised By The Bank Of Lithuania", to provide the Bank of Lithuania with the necessary documents and information about Aleksejus Loskutovas in order to obtain the approval of Bank of Lithuania for his candidacy. 3. After the Bank of Lithuania confirms that Aleksejus Loskutovas may hold the position of the Head of Administration of the Company, the Board of Directors will make a decision to appoint Aleksejus Loskutovas as the Head of the Administration as of the date established in that decision. A. Loskutovas has been cooperating with the Company for 2 years, and since the beginning of this year he has been responsible for the activities of the Open Banking Department. A. Loskutovas not only has a higher education in economics, but also has more than 15 years of experience in the financial sector - he previously held various managerial positions in a bank, leasing company and credit union. Head of Administration Aiva Remeikiene Email: aiva@neofinance.com