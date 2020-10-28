North America Will Continue to Remain the Second Most Lucrative Segment in Domestic Booster Pumps Market; Future Market Insights

Rising awareness regarding energy saving technologies and improved online sales channel is boosting the market growth.

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Advancement in technology and urbanization is influencing the domestic booster pumps market. According to a new study by FMI, global domestic booster pumps market will grow at 6.9% through 2030, with rising focus on energy-efficiency driving investments.

"These pump are conveniently used to supply water to the lawns in residential sectors. Better investments in R&D activities to develop energy-efficient devices is likely to propel market growth in the future"

Domestic Booster Pumps Market - Key Highlights

Market is anticipated to reach US$ 4.64 billion by 2030

East Asia remains the most lucrative segment and is poised to witness significant growth in the future too.

Home and domestic booster pumps will find better usage due to increased applications as gardening sprinklers.

Growth in e-commerce segment will create new opportunities for market players

Domestic Booster Pumps Market - Driving Factors

Steady recovery in infrastructure activities is driving sales of domestic booster pumps

Rising awareness on energy-efficiency, especially in developing countries, is driving growth

Domestic Booster Pumps Market - Key Restraints

Blockage of pipelines due to mismanagement and lesser usage can cause severe problems, resulting in reduced demand.

High installation costs of control units and sensors also hampers the market growth.

Expected Impact on Market by Coronavirus Outbreak

The Covid-19 outbreak has posed severe challenges due to strict government regulations on production and supply. The pandemic has affected construction activities due to complete shutdown across the globe. 16.6% unemployment rate in the construction industry due to COVID, resulted in a terrible loss. Due to labour shortage, construction was at a halt for a very long time in USA. Whereas, Europe is expected to witness a 15-20% decline in revenue from construction industry due to shortage of raw materials, thereby, reducing adoption of pumps.

Competition Landscape

Some of the key players in the market are Xylem Inc., KSB SE & Co. KGaA, Flowserve Corporation, Sulzer Ltd., WILO SE, Gorman Rupp Pump Company, Torishima Pump Mfg. Co., Ltd., LEO Group, CAT Pumps, Zoeller Company, Luckpump Machinery Co.

Manufacturers are channelling their effort and improving distributions throughout. Intense competition is driving the market in a very effective manner.

For instance, Franklin Electric Co. acquired 70% stock of Pluga Pumps to strengthen regional presence and enhance product portfolio.

In 2019, Grundfos collaborated with Siemens AG to deal with water shortage challenges and planned to save energy by focussing on water and wastewater applications.

Download Complete TOC Of this Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-12676

The report gives an insight into major macro-economic factors and a region-wise analysis of the market (East Asia, North America, Europe, India, China etc.). The report sheds light on the pre-dominant factors and key strategies adopted by the players across the globe. The report is segmented on the basis of pumps power, application (kitchen, bathroom, water heater units etc.) and sales channel (online, offline).

