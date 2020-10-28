The new module, called Vertex S, is designed for residential and commercial rooftop installations. The efficiency of the module is 21%, one percentage point more than the previous model. Chinese solar module manufacturer Trina Solar will begin selling its new Vertex-S product, with an output of at least 405 W, in the European market. The company is targeting the residential and commercial segment with this new device. The output of the new module is 60 W higher than that of the previous version of the product. This corresponds to an increase of 17%. The panel efficiency was increased by one percentage ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...