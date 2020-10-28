DJ Magnit announces the coupon yield payment

MAGNIT PJSC (MGNT) Magnit announces the coupon yield payment 28-Oct-2020 / 17:25 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release | Krasnodar | October 28, 2020 Magnit announces the coupon yield payment Krasnodar, Russia (October 28, 2020): PJSC Magnit (MOEX and LSE: MGNT), one of Russia's leading retailers, announces the 1st coupon yield payment against bonds. Please be informed that today PJSC Magnit fulfilled its obligation of the 1st coupon yield payment against bonds of the BO-002P-02 series in the amount of 334,100,000 rubles. Parameters of the bond issue: Type of securities: Non-convertible interest-bearing uncertified exchange-traded bonds of PJSC "Magnit" of the BO-002P-02 series to the bearer with centralized registration of rights, placed under the Program of the exchange-traded bonds with the identification number 4-60525-P-002P-02E of 27.07.2016, International Securities Identification Number (ISIN) RU000A101MC3 Registration number of the 4B02-02-60525-P-002P as of April securities issue and the 27, 2020 date of its assignment: Reporting (coupon) period The first coupon period which the yield is paid for: (29.04.2020 - 28.10.2020) The total amount of the 334,100,000 (Three hundred and interest to be paid against thirty four million one hundred bonds: thousand) rubles excluding tax and other deductions The amount of the interest 33.41 (Thirty three rubles 41 to be paid against one bond: kopecks) rubles per each bond The total number of bonds 10,000,000 bonds against which the yield is paid: The method of payment: Monetary funds in the currency of the Russian Federation by means of non-cash settlement The record date: October 27, 2020 The date of the obligation October 28, 2020 fulfilment: The total amount of the Following the 1st coupon period interest paid against bonds the amount of 334,100,000.00 following the reporting (Three hundred and thirty four period: million one hundred thousand) rubles was paid excluding tax and other deductions. Obligation has been fulfilled in full. For further information, please contact: Dmitry Kovalenko Dina Chistyak Media Inquiries Director for Investor Relations Director for Investor Relations Media Relations Department Email: dmitry_kovalenko@magnit.ru Email: dina_chistyak@magnit.ru Email: press@magnit.ru Office: +7 (861) 210-48-80 Office: +7 (861) 210-9810 x 15101 Note to editors: Public Joint Stock Company "Magnit" is one of Russia's leading retailers. Founded in 1994, the company is headquartered in the southern Russian city of Krasnodar. As of June 30, 2020, Magnit operated 38 distribution centres and 20,894 stores (14,581 convenience, 472 supermarkets and 5,841 drogerie stores) in 3,710 cities and towns throughout 7 federal regions of the Russian Federation. In accordance with the reviewed IFRS 16 management accounts results for 1H 2020, Magnit had revenues of RUB 763.4 billion and an EBITDA of RUB 86.9 billion. Magnit's local shares are traded on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX: MGNT) and its GDRs on the London Stock Exchange (LSE: MGNT) and it has a credit rating from Standard & Poor's of BB. ISIN: US55953Q2021 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: MGNT LEI Code: 2534009KKPTVL99W2Y12 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 86764 EQS News ID: 1143685 End of Announcement EQS News Service

