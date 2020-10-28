Daisy Ayim MD FACOG: Dr. Daisy Ayim, Cosmetic Surgeon, ObGyn, Business Owner and Entrepreneur, Is Revolutionizing The Integration Of Women's Health And Cosmetic Care

HOUSTON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Women's health and cosmetic care is a combination that simply makes sense.

After owning a successful ObGyn practice for more than a decade, Dr. Daisy Ayim felt something was missing from the gynecological and obstetric services she offered her patients. Upon listening to her patient's wants and needs, Dr. Daisy Ayim decided to temporarily leave her successful practice to study cosmetic surgery. This decision required years of hard work and sacrifice. Thankfully, Dr. Ayim is no stranger to hard work.

Originally born in Cameroon, Dr. Ayim immigrated to America with her parents at the young age of 13. The family settled in Texas and Dr. Ayim immediately immersed herself in her studies with a dream of becoming a doctor. She attended Louisiana State University (Go Tigers!) and went to medical school at the University of Texas Medical Branch. She went on to complete her ObGyn residency at Howard University Hospital and faculty at the John Hopkins Hospital. Through this entire experience, Dr. Ayim never lost sight of her intrinsic desire to help people, especially if this meant making a positive impact on women. The path to gynecology and obstetrics was a natural fit for Dr. Ayim's warm, gentle nature.

Today, Dr. Ayim has delivered over 3,000 babies and performed thousands of gynecologic and cosmetic surgeries at Ayim Aesthetic, a comprehensive cosmetic surgery and women's health practice that offers both surgical and non-surgical solutions, with an emphasis on feminine cosmetic surgery.

An office that offers obstetrics, gynecology, and cosmetics is a rarity, but to Dr. Ayim, "It just makes sense! ObGyn and cosmetic surgery may seem very different, but in many ways, they're integral, especially for women, and having experience in both is very beneficial."

Dr. Ayim and her team at Ayim Aesthetic offer a wide range of surgical and nonsurgical procedures including abdominoplasty (tummy tuck), liposuction, body lifts, brazilian butt lifts, mommy makeovers, scar revision, breast augmentation, breast reduction, facetite, bodytite and fat transfer. She also offers several skin services such as fillers, botox, chemical peels, PRP-platelet rich plasma, facetite, bodytite, and radiofrequency micro-needling, including the famed Morpheus8 treatment. Dr. Ayim's feminine cosmetic offerings include vaginal rejuvenation with votiva, stem cells with platelet rich plasma, liposuction, fat transfer, vaginoplasty, perineoplasty and labiaplasty. In each unique procedure, Dr. Ayim and her team at Ayim Aesthetic guarantee custom care, while maintaining a high standard of excellence. When Dr. Ayim first founded her practice, she knew that she wanted it to be different from the cold and sterile environments of other gynecological offices she'd worked in or visited as a client. From the luxurious leather seats to the lighting and the office staff, the entire experience speaks to Dr. Ayim's high standards of care. Dr. Ayim brings innovation and the most up to date techniques and technology to each patient experience while never losing sight of the need for warm, personalized, and custom attention.

New and old patients of Dr. Ayim can expect to instantly feel at ease when they walk into her office. Dr. Ayim's careful dedication to treatment plans, procedures, and aftercare ensure optimal results and satisfaction for each patient she works with. Whether a patient is preparing to give birth or wants to regain their confidence after children, Dr. Ayim is committed to empowering women through quality care, exceptional kindness, and elegant transformation. To visit Ayim Aesthetic or schedule a consultation call, visit: https://www.drdaisyayim.com/cosmetic-surgeon-obgyn-houston

Contact Name: Daisy Ayim MD FACOG

Address: 12606 West Houston Center Blvd, Suite 120, Houston, TX 77082

Phone Number: 713-640-5922

Website Link: https://www.drdaisyayim.com

Send email

SOURCE: Daisy Ayim MD FACOG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612224/Dr-Daisy-Ayim-Cosmetic-Surgeon-ObGyn-Business-Owner-and-Entrepreneur-Is-Revolutionizing-The-Integration-Of-Womens-Health-And-Cosmetic-Care