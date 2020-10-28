Colleen Sawatzky, Founder Of Trestle Consulting, Provides Business Owners With A Road Map To Sell, Streamline, Or Scale Their Business

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Colleen Sawatzky began her career working in corporate accounting and finance.

Although she remained passionate about the industry and never lost her love for numbers, after she had her first son, she found herself wanting more. She left her corporate career to start her own accounting firm, focused on helping women entrepreneurs. Colleen built up her practice and began to see her hard work pay off. There was just one problem; she was miserable. Colleen realized then that the stress, endless working hours, and lost time with her family wasn't worth it. She decided to close her business and took some time off for the birth of her second son. During this time, she spent hours researching how to build a streamlined business that wouldn't result in another burnout. She began consulting and conducting business evaluations for businesses about to be sold.

It was through this that Colleen's eyes were opened to the arduous, stressful experience involved with selling a business. She recalls seeing millions of dollars left on the table simply because business owners weren't willing to put in the time and effort to properly sell their business. Colleen explains that preparing to sell a business is much like getting ready to sell a house. The business needs to be cleaned up and properly positioned to bring in the most interest and highest selling potential.

Armed with the experience of evaluating hundreds of businesses, and an extensive background in finance, Colleen founded Trestle Consulting, a business owner's one-stop-shop to learn how to get out of their business, optimize the business's value and earn the highest price when they decide to sell.

Many of the business owners and entrepreneurs that Colleen works with simply feel stuck. They've been drained by a difficult business for years and they feel trapped by their own company. The first thing Colleen establishes with her clients is that they are not stuck. There are a multitude of options for business owners who want to get out of the day to day of their business or part with their business entirely. Feeling trapped can be a dangerous frame of mind. Often business owners get so fed up with their businesses that they rush to sell it without proper processes and end up leaving with much less money than the business was worth. Others will receive an unsolicited offer for their business, and allow flattery to obscure their judgment. Those individuals also often end up selling their business for less than it's worth.

Colleen aims to change that. She works with her clients to provide them with a myriad of options for the future of their business. For some, the best option is to sell outright to a stranger, for others, there may be the option to transfer the business to an employee or family member. Others may go through the process of streamlining their business and decide to keep it, but take a less-involved role. For these individuals, they may dream of continuing to run their business, but wish to take a step back and only work 10 hours a week. Colleen can make this dream a reality.

Depending upon where a business owner is in their journey, Colleen offers a variety of different services, all aimed at allowing business owners to increase the value of their business and free up time. Offerings include the Get out of Your Biz Tool Kit, which provides 6 tools to help owners get out of the day to day of their business, whether they want to sell or start managing remotely. Colleen also offers 1-1 consulting, this 3-month plan addresses the business's current state, the owner's options, and a road map to either optimize the business for improved productivity or sell the business for maximum value. Lastly, Colleen's Entrepreneurial Incubator provides clients with insider knowledge into the viability and profitability of their next business idea.

According to Colleen, "85% of business owners fail to properly prepare for exiting." Don't make the same mistake. Partner with Colleen at Trestle Consulting to save time and money, and ensure the best possible outcome when selling or pivoting a business.

Contact:

Contact Name: Colleen Sawatzky

Business Name: Trestle Consulting

Phone Number: 630-672-0090

Website Link: http://www.trestleconsult.com/

Send Email

SOURCE: Colleen Sawatzky

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/612225/Colleen-Sawatzky-Founder-Of-Trestle-Consulting-Provides-Business-Owners-With-A-Road-Map-To-Sell-Streamline-Or-Scale-Their-Business