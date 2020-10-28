Scope of the report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005682/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Water and Wastewater Management Market for the Mining Sector 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report provides a detailed analysis of the water and wastewater management market for the mining sector by product (water treatment and wastewater treatment) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AQUARION AG, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, Danaher Corp., DuPont de Nemours Inc., General Electric Co., IDE Technologies, John Wood Group Plc, Lenntech BV, SUEZ WTS USA Inc., and VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA. Presence of stringent environmental regulations and policies is a key trend in the global water and wastewater management market which will lead to significant market growth. The rapid and uncontrolled industrialization worldwide is negatively affecting the environment. This is compelling governments to enforce stricter regulations pertaining to water and wastewater treatment. All these factors are leading to a positive outlook for the water and wastewater management market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample now

Water and Wastewater Management Market for the Mining Sector: Segmentation by Geography

The market is segmented into five regions encompassing APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. APAC was the largest market for water and wastewater management in 2019, and the region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. About 35% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The high demand for energy and infrastructure has increased the consumption of metals and energy minerals in the region. This has increased water consumption and wastewater generation in the mining sector, which is driving the demand for water and wastewater management in APAC. China is a key market for water and wastewater management for the mining sector in APAC.

Water and Wastewater Management Market for the Mining Sector: Segmentation by Solution

The water and wastewater management market is segmented into two segments based on product comprising of water treatment and wastewater treatment. The water treatment segment emerged as the leading product segment during 2019. Growing scarcity of water in the mining industry has led end-users to adopt technologies such as RO or ultrafiltration to treat water. In addition, the increasing global demand for minerals and resources, such as uranium has led to the growth of deep-sea commercial mining projects, which in turn is leading to an increase in the demand for pre-water treatment and water management for activities, such as desalination and water processing. This is driving the growth of the water treatment equipment segment.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Water and Wastewater Management Market for the Mining Sector: Growth Drivers

Growing adoption of sustainable practices in the mining industry will drive market growth. The mining industry is water-intensive and the growing number of mining projects across the world are creating an ecological imbalance in water bodies such as ground and surface water. The conditions are worsening in mining areas with high water scarcity, which has led local communities to oppose mining activities. Hence, mining companies are adopting sustainable practices such as reusing treated water and capturing the drain water by using liners and pipes. Also, rising stringency of regulations has compelled mining companies to adopt water treatment processes such as RO, ion-exchange, and membrane filters to further increase the quality of the water. Thus the adoption of sustainable practices in the mining industry is expected to boost the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Water and Wastewater Management Market for the Mining Sector: Market Overview

The water and wastewater management market is fragmented with the presence of several domestic and international players. Hence, companies need to adopt advanced technologies and marketing strategies to remain competitive in the market. AQUARION AG, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, and Danaher Corp. are some of the major market participants. Though the accelerating growth momentum will offer immense growth opportunities, the complexities of managing wastewater resources will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Market Sizing Methodology

Technavio uses a robust market sizing approach to estimate the total opportunity size for any market. Some of the examples of methodologies are shown for reference data is collected through both primary research (through industry interview with market participants and industry experts) as well as secondary research (through annual reports, press releases, company and industry presentations, industry associations, journals and in-house data repositories built over past 15 years)

Water and Wastewater Management Market for the Mining Sector: Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the global water and wastewater management market for the mining sector as a part of the global environmental and facilities services market. The global environmental and facilities services market comprises of service companies providing environmental and facilities maintenance services, including waste management, facilities management, and pollution control services.

Growth in the global environmental and facilities services market will be driven by the increasing need for wastewater management led by growing urbanization.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio Best Practices

Technavio is based on four simple principles: easy-to-access reports, robust industry coverage, a focus on new and emerging technologies, and competitive pricing. We believe in helping companies and executives become better equipped to make faster, sounder, and more effective decisions. Our focus is on emerging markets and technologies, providing insights not available anywhere else. We report on the latest innovations and trends in all the industries we cover. We also create value for our clients by offering a blend of off-the-shelf research reports and customized research, allowing you to get the information you need when you need it.

Who should purchase this report?

Our research and analysis focus on emerging market trends to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Our research reports are designed to provide actionable insights so that you can make quick, effective, and sound decisions.

Are you looking for data that are tailored specifically for your company? You can rely on Technavio Custom Research Solutions which provide research and insights developed to your exact specifications. We provide flexible engagement models such as on-demand research, a dedicated analyst, an annual research framework, an unlimited program, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005682/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com