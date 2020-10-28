Scope of the report

This report provides a detailed analysis of the camp management software market by end-user (camp professionals, schools, and others), deployment (cloud-based and on-premises), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Active Network LLC, Amilia Enterprises Inc., CampBrain, Campium LLC, CampMinder LLC, CampSite, CircuiTree, Cogran Systems LLC, Regpack Inc., and SofterWare Inc. Growth in adventure tourism is a key trend in the global camp management software market which will lead to significant market growth. Many millennials and sports enthusiasts are exhibiting high interest in alternative physical activities such as outdoor and adventure sports. Besides, growing stress levels among the working population are also increasing the demand for de-stressing activities such as trekking and camping. All these factors are leading to a positive outlook for the camp management software market.

Camp Management Software Market: Segmentation by Geography

The market is segmented into five regions encompassing APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. North America was the largest market for camp management software in 2019, and the region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. Factors such as growing interest in recreational sports activities, the increasing number of overseas and domestic tourists, and the presence of prominent vendors are fueling the growth of the camp management software market in North America. The US is a key market for camp management software in North America.

Camp Management Software Market: Segmentation by End-user

The camp management software market is segmented into three segments based on end-users comprising of camp professionals, schools, and others. A majority of the demand for camp management software will come from camp professionals in 2019. Camp management software is helping campers overcome glitches and provide essential support and detailed information. Also, the use of camp software helps camp staff to easily register campers and automate the process. These factors are creating significant growth potential in the segment.

Camp Management Software Market: Growth Drivers

Rise in the participation of camps will drive market growth. Factors such as overcrowding and rising pollution levels in urban areas have increased consumer preference for nature-based outdoor activities. Besides, camping activities build self-confidence, self-esteem, and social skills among individuals, which is further increasing participation in such activities. Moreover, the surge in disposable incomes worldwide has enabled consumers to afford expensive camping programs. All these factors are contributing significantly to the growth of the global camp management software market.

Camp Management Software Market: Market Overview

The camp management software market is fragmented with the presence of several domestic and international players. Hence, companies need to adopt advanced technologies and marketing strategies to remain competitive in the market. Active Network LLC, Amilia Enterprises Inc., and CampBrain are some of the major market participants. Though the accelerating growth momentum will offer immense growth opportunities, the availability of open-source camp management software will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Camp Management Software Market: Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the global camp management software market as a part of the global application software market within the global information technology (IT) software market. The parent global IT software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing applications and system software. It also includes companies offering database management software. The global application software market covers companies that are engaged in developing and producing software designed for specialized applications for the business or consumer market. It includes enterprise and technical software, as well as cloud-based software.

Growth in the global application software market will be driven by the increasing adoption of analytics in enterprises.

