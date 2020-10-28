Carnival PLC - Costa Cruises Reviews its Schedule for Winter

Costa Cruises Reviews Its Schedule For Winter 2020-2021

Due to limitations in place in some European countries and evolution of the epidemiological situation, the Italian company announced updates to its upcoming cruises for winter 2020-2021.

GENOA, Italy, Oct. 28, 2020 -- Considering the limitations still in place in some European countries, and in light of the current epidemiological situation, Costa Cruises - the leading cruise line in Europe and part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE: CCL; NYSE: CUK) - today announced updates to its upcoming cruises for winter 2020-2021.

Costa Smeralda, the brand's flagship powered by liquefied natural gas (LNG), will extend her current cruises only in Italy until the end of February 2021, visiting Savona, La Spezia, Cagliari, Messina, Naples and Civitavecchia/Rome. This one-week itinerary will replace the one in Italy, France and Spain that the ship would have offered starting from Nov. 14, 2020.

The Costa Smeralda itinerary sails guests to some of the most popular art cities and natural areas in Italy, contributing to the recovery of the national tourism ecosystem, which is also receiving benefits from AIDAblu, from the Costa Group's Germany-based AIDA Cruises, which has been calling only in Italy since mid-October.

Costa Deliziosa will continue operating her current one-week itinerary in Italy and Greece until Jan. 3, 2021 - calling at Trieste, Katakolon/Olympia, Athens, Heraklion/Crete and Bari, instead of visiting Montenegro and Croatia as originally planned.

Costa Diadema will postpone the start of her long cruises in the Mediterranean to April 6, 2021, offering 14-day cruises to Turkey and 14-day cruises to Egypt and Greece, as scheduled.

The new ship Costa Firenze, which is currently in the final stages of completion at the Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, will be delivered as planned in mid-December 2020, but she will begin offering its seven-day cruises in Italy, France and Spain only from Feb. 28, 2021.

Finally, the Costa Favolosa cruises in the Caribbean are canceled and the ship will return to operate from April 2, 2021, with mini-cruises in the Mediterranean.

The 2021 World Tour of Costa Deliziosa is also canceled, with the possibility for guests to book the 2022 edition.

Costa is informing all guests and travel agents impacted by changes to the winter 2020-2021 program. They will be guaranteed reprotection in accordance with the applicable legislation. Should the situation require any further change, Costa will promptly adjust its programs and provide full information to its guests.

CONTACT: Costa Cruises Press Office - tel. +39 010 5483523 / 010 5483068 - costapressoffice@costa.it; Gabriele Baroni - Communication Director - cell +39 3497668013 - baroni@costa.it; Rossella Carrara - V. P. External Relations & Sustainability Costa Group - cell 3497668005 - rossella.carrara@costa.it; Davide Barbano - Media Relations Manager - cell 334 6525216 - barbano@costa.it; www.costapresscenter.com