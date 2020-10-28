Redde Northgate Plc - Result of AGM

Redde Northgate plc

Proxy voting results for the AGM held on 28 October 2020

At the Annual General Meeting of Redde Northgate plc (the "Group") held at 10.30am on 28 October 2020 the total number of votes received on each resolution were as follows: Resolutions Votes

For % of Votes Votes Against % of Votes Total

Votes Votes cast as % of Issued Share Capital Votes Withheld 1 To receive the Directors' Report and audited accounts of the Company for the year ended 30 April 2020 (Annual Report and Accounts) 194,580,684 99.99 28,289 0.01 195,313,257 79.37 704,284 2 To declare a final dividend of 6.8 pence per ordinary share payable to the shareholders on the register (see notice) 195,313,146 100.00 112 0 195,313,258 79.37 0 3* To approve the Directors' Remuneration Report in the form set out on pages 56-77 of the Annual Report and Accounts (see notice) 105,064,074 53.83 90,097,583 46.17 195,185,948 79.31 24,291 4* To approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy in the form set out on pages 59-67 of the Directors' Remuneration Report (see notice) 115,101,869 58.98 80,054,014 41.02 195,185,948 79.31 30,065 5 To appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next Annual General Meeting 194,248,546 99.47 1,043,127 0.53 195,313,257 79.37 21,584 6 To authorise the Audit and Risk Committee, for and on behalf of the Board, to determine the remuneration of the auditor 194,779,422 99.74 511,081 0.26 195,313,257 79.37 22,754 7 To re-elect Avril Palmer-Baunack as a director 194,179,359 99.43 1,107,832 0.57 195,313,257 79.37 26,066 8 To re-elect Mark Butcher as a director 194,611,968 99.66 673,724 0.34 195,313,258 79.37 27,566 9 To re-elect John Pattullo as a director 184,665,777 94.56 10,619,915 5.44 195,313,258 79.37 27,566 10 To re-elect Philip Vincent as a director 193,992,631 99.34 1,293,061 0.66 195,313,258 79.37 27,566 11 To elect Martin Ward as a director 194,908,821 99.81 377,880 0.19 195,313,258 79.37 27,557 12 To elect John Davies as a director 190,985,521 97.80 4,297,003 2.20 195,313,258 79.37 30,734 13 To elect Mark McCafferty as a director 195,013,864 99.87 259,160 0.13 195,313,258 79.37 40,234 14 That the Board be authorised to allot shares in the Company up to an aggregate nominal amount of 40,974,221 GBP (see notice) 194,067,395 99.38 1,210,475 0.62 195,313,258 79.37 35,388 15 That subject to the passing of Resolution 14, the Board be authorised to allot equity securities for cash (see notice) 195,110,704 99.98 31,570 0.02 195,185,949 79.31 43,675 16 That subject to the passing of Resolution 14, the Board be authorised to allot equity securities for cash and/or sell ordinary shares (see notice) 194,689,847 99.70 586,468 0.30 195,313,257 79.37 36,942 17 That a general meeting, other than an Annual General Meeting, may be called on not less than 14 clear days' notice 192,752,155 98.70 2,532,484 1.30 195,313,258 79.37 28,619 18 That the Company be authorised to make market purchases of ordinary shares of 50p each (see notice) 194,580,033 99.71 556,903 0.29 195,313,257 79.37 176,321 19 That the all employee Share Save Scheme be approved (see notice) 195,143,555 99.99 18,756 0.01 195,185,949 79.31 23,638

Notes:

1. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "for" total.

2. The Group's issued capital (excluding treasury shares) at the date of the meeting was 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50 pence each which do not carry voting rights on the above resolutions. Each ordinary share carried the right to one vote and, therefore, at the date of the meeting there were 246,091,423 voting rights in the Group.

3. A "vote withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of the votes "for" and "against" a resolution.

* The company notes the results in respect these resolutions and will consult with shareholders to understand the specific issues and address any outstanding matters.

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc

Nicholas Tilley, Company Secretary 44 (0)3445 170095