Terranova Security Announces New Program Tiers, Special Offers, and an Enhanced Portal Experience for Cyber Security Partners Globally

LAVAL, Quebec, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Terranova Security, a global security awareness partner of choice, announced various enhancements available to MSSPs, OEMs, distributors, resellers, and technology partners worldwide, as well as existing members of their partner program.

These enrichments include expanded partner program tier options, a host of special offers to bolster revenue generation opportunities, and an enhanced, easy to use partner portal interface

The Terranova Security Partner Program offers its community of security awareness leaders a simple but powerful ecosystem that supports long-term business and portfolio growth.

Participants enjoy access to:

Comprehensive online training and certification that establishes them as a trusted information security awareness advisor.

Special incentives and offers that drive new sales opportunities and facilitate new account acquisition and portfolio expansion.

Sales and marketing resources that promote continuous business growth.

Reliable, engaging security awareness solutions that leverage Terranova Security's proven training material and phishing simulations.

A transparent, mutually beneficial program structure where all sales engagement is conducted with the utmost attentiveness.

"The Terranova Security Partner Program enhancements represent an exciting new chapter for our organization," said Mathieu Ouellette, VP of Sales at Terranova Security. "We're happy to welcome new partners into a thriving community of cyber security experts and offer extraordinary new growth opportunities for their businesses."

The Terranova Security Partner Program will also be home to the new Terranova Security Partner Portal interface. The streamlined online experience will make it much easier for MSSPs, OEMs, resellers, and other partners to register deals, complete certifications, and access exclusive partner-only content.

The Terranova Security Partner Program offers significant advantages for the network of Microsoft Partners

The enhancements made to the Terranova Security Partner Program include several additional benefits specifically for all Microsoft distributors, resellers, and other partners. This is due to the ongoing Terranova Security and Microsoft partnership, which was made official early in 2020.

Microsoft Partners can leverage attack simulation as a value-added product in various Microsoft bundles, helping to upgrade E3 license holders to the E5 and ATP2 tiers. Terranova Security can also help Microsoft Partners increase their earning power and drive additional sales with special offers for E3 clients who aren't ready to make the jump to E5.

"Overall, it's a win-win for everyone involved," added Mathieu Ouellette. "Microsoft Partners can use Terranova Security's solution to maximize usage rates and create an unparalleled level of product stickiness for customers and their users."

"Users falling prey to phishing is one of the most common, impactful risks facing our customers today," said Rob Lefferts, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft 365 Security. "Microsoft's partnership with Terranova Security enables us to deliver an industry-leading solution with differentiated phishing simulation and human-centric training."

The industry-leading security awareness training solution from Terranova Security

The effectiveness of the Terranova Security training solutions and phishing simulations have solidified the organization's standing as a security awareness training global partner of choice. This extends to the 2020 Market Guide for Security Awareness Computer-Based Training (SACBT), where Gartner, Inc. recognized Terranova Security as a Security Awareness Program Platforms Representative Vendor.

Terranova Security accomplishes this by utilizing:

High-quality content that is continually evolving to address current phishing threats and effectively target user behavior.

A variety of training formats, including micro- and nanolearning modules, to deepen and reinforce user knowledge.

Compliance with WCAG 2.1 accessibility measures to make security awareness training available to all users.

Customizable phishing simulations to safely test user acumen with real-world threat scenarios.

Downloadable, instantly shareable communication tools to help boost participation and underscore key training campaign concepts.

The importance of a robust security awareness training program has come into sharp focus since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. Accelerated digital transformation and a global shift toward remote work have elevated the risk of data exposure for many organizations.

Verizon reports that users are three times more likely to click on pandemic-related phishing links. At the same time, a recent Malwarebytes study revealed that more than 55% of executives cite training employees to work securely and compliantly outside the office as their biggest cyber security challenge.

Terranova Security is hosting a Security Awareness Virtual Summit for all prospective and existing partners on November 12th. Sponsored by Microsoft, the event will provide additional insight into the Partner Program and feature an in-depth solution demo.

To save a spot and view a complete agenda for the event, visit the Terranova Security website.

About Terranova Security

Terranova Security is a global security awareness training leader selected by Microsoft as their partner of choice to bring the best in security awareness training content to customers. Successful Terranova Security awareness programs and phishing simulations have provided organizations around the world with the highest-quality content, most multilingual security awareness platform, training and communications portfolio and intuitive phishing simulator in the industry. Organizations continue to leverage the Terranova Security awareness 5-step framework which provides an evidence-based, step-by-step approach to a successful security awareness program. Terranova Security is working with organizations and security awareness teams worldwide to design programs that drastically reduce the human risk factor to effectively counter all cyber attacks. Learn more at terranovasecurity.com.

LEGAL NOTICES

Copyright © 2020 Terranova WW Corporation, Inc. All Rights Reserved. All trademarks, trade names, service marks, and logos referenced herein belong to their respective companies.