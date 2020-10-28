The global nano calcium carbonate market size is expected to grow by USD 1.57 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005889/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The rising consumption of nano calcium carbonate in paints and coatings industry is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as reducing sources of limestone, health hazards associated with nano calcium carbonate, and rising environmental concerns might hamper the growth during the forecast period.
Nano calcium carbonate is widely used in the paints and coatings industry due to various benefits. It is used as an agent to improve the porosity and opacity of paints, coatings, and inks. It also helps reduce cost while improving the quality by covering the surface in lithographic, gravure, silk, screen printing, and flexographic inks. Moreover, other superior properties such as viscosity, anti-corrosion, weather resistance, low electrolyte content, and pH stabilizing effect are increasing the consumption of nano calcium carbonate in the paints and coatings industry. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global nano calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.
More details: www.technavio.com/report/nano-calcium-carbonate-market-industry-analysis
Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market: Application Landscape
The market witnessed an increased demand for nano calcium carbonates from the plastics application segment in 2019. This is due to the increasing use of nano calcium carbonate as a filler and reinforcing agent in the processing of different plastic grades. With the growing consumption of plastic products across industries such as consumer electronics, medical equipment, and food and beverages, the demand for nano calcium carbonate will further increase during the forecast period.
Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC emerged as the largest market for nano calcium carbonate with 54% market share in 2019. Factors such as the rapid growth of building and construction activities, increasing government investments, and the rising adoption of automobiles are increasing the consumption of nano calcium carbonate in APAC.
Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.
View market snapshot before purchasing
Companies Covered
- Chu Shin Chemical Co. Ltd
- FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO. LTD.
- Galaxy Corp.
- Imerys SA
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Nagase Co. Ltd.
- Nanoshel LLC
- Omya International AG
- Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt. Ltd.
- Shanghai YaoHua Nano-Tech Co. Ltd
What our reports offer:
- Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
- Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
- Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024
- Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)
- Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
- Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends
- Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
- Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports. Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.
Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform
Nano Calcium Carbonate Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in nano calcium carbonate market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the nano calcium carbonate market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the nano calcium carbonate market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nano calcium carbonate market, vendors
Table of Contents:
- Value chain analysis
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
- Market ecosystem
- Market definition
- Value chain analysis
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
Market Sizing
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
Five Forces Analysis
- Market size 2019
- Five forces summary
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Threat of new entrants
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Threat of substitutes
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
Market Segmentation by Application
- Threat of rivalry
- Market segments
- Market condition
- Comparison by Application
Market Segmentation by Application
- Plastics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Rubber Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market segments
- Building and construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Comparison by Application
- Plastics Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Application
- Rubber Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Customer Landscape
- Building and construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024
Geographic Landscape
- Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Geographic segmentation
- Market opportunity by Application
Customer Landscape
- Geographic comparison
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market challenges
- Market drivers
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Vendor landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Chu Shin Chemical Co. Ltd
- Imerys SA
- FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO. LTD.
- Minerals Technologies Inc.
- Galaxy Corp.
- Nagase Co. Ltd.
- Nanoshel LLC
- Omya International AG
Appendix
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005889/en/
Contacts:
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/