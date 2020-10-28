The global nano calcium carbonate market size is expected to grow by USD 1.57 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report

The rising consumption of nano calcium carbonate in paints and coatings industry is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, factors such as reducing sources of limestone, health hazards associated with nano calcium carbonate, and rising environmental concerns might hamper the growth during the forecast period.

Nano calcium carbonate is widely used in the paints and coatings industry due to various benefits. It is used as an agent to improve the porosity and opacity of paints, coatings, and inks. It also helps reduce cost while improving the quality by covering the surface in lithographic, gravure, silk, screen printing, and flexographic inks. Moreover, other superior properties such as viscosity, anti-corrosion, weather resistance, low electrolyte content, and pH stabilizing effect are increasing the consumption of nano calcium carbonate in the paints and coatings industry. These factors are expected to fuel the growth of the global nano calcium carbonate market during the forecast period.

Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market: Application Landscape

The market witnessed an increased demand for nano calcium carbonates from the plastics application segment in 2019. This is due to the increasing use of nano calcium carbonate as a filler and reinforcing agent in the processing of different plastic grades. With the growing consumption of plastic products across industries such as consumer electronics, medical equipment, and food and beverages, the demand for nano calcium carbonate will further increase during the forecast period.

Global Nano Calcium Carbonate Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC emerged as the largest market for nano calcium carbonate with 54% market share in 2019. Factors such as the rapid growth of building and construction activities, increasing government investments, and the rising adoption of automobiles are increasing the consumption of nano calcium carbonate in APAC.

Companies Covered

Chu Shin Chemical Co. Ltd

FUJIAN SANMU NANO CALCIUM CARBONATE CO. LTD.

Galaxy Corp.

Imerys SA

Minerals Technologies Inc.

Nagase Co. Ltd.

Nanoshel LLC

Omya International AG

Reinste Nano Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Shanghai YaoHua Nano-Tech Co. Ltd

Nano Calcium Carbonate Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in nano calcium carbonate market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the nano calcium carbonate market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the nano calcium carbonate market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of nano calcium carbonate market, vendors

