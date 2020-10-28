Ludgate Funding Plc - Notices to Noteholders

28 October 2020

Ludgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800LADM2GPWI3P269

Notices to Noteholders

Notices to Noteholders of the Company is available for inspection on the following links:

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322333/UKO2_2001458777_v1_Ludgate___2006_FF1___Notice___No_Progression.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322332/UKO2_2001458753_v1_Ludgate___2007_FF1___Notice___No_Progression.pdf

https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322331/UKO2_2001458752_v1_Ludgate___2008_W1___Notice___No_Progression.pdf



For further information please contact:

Ludgate Funding Plc

125 Wood Street

London EC2V 7AN

spvservices@apexfs.com