Ludgate Funding Plc - Notices to Noteholders
PR Newswire
London, October 28
28 October 2020
Ludgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - LEI 213800LADM2GPWI3P269
Notices to Noteholders
Notices to Noteholders of the Company is available for inspection on the following links:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322333/UKO2_2001458777_v1_Ludgate___2006_FF1___Notice___No_Progression.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322332/UKO2_2001458753_v1_Ludgate___2007_FF1___Notice___No_Progression.pdf
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322331/UKO2_2001458752_v1_Ludgate___2008_W1___Notice___No_Progression.pdf
For further information please contact:
Ludgate Funding Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de