Newgate Funding Plc - Notice of Noteholder Meeting
PR Newswire
London, October 28
28 October 2020
Newgate Funding Plc (the "Company") - 2138006KF4KS6D5P1697
Notice of Noteholder Meeting
Notice of Noteholder Meeting is available for inspection on the following link:
https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1322343/UKO2_2001458756_v1_Newgate___2007_2___Notice___No_Progression.pdf
For further information please contact:
Newgate Funding Plc
125 Wood Street
London EC2V 7AN
spvservices@apexfs.com
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de