Caterpillar Inc. Caterpillar Inc.: Form 8-K Exhibit 99.1 28-Oct-2020 / 17:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Exhibit 99.1 Caterpillar Inc. 3Q 2020 Earnings Release October 27, 2020 FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Caterpillar Reports Third-Quarter 2020 Results ($ in billions except Third Quarter profit per share) 2020 2019 Sales and Revenues $9.9 $12.8 - Third-quarter sales and revenues decreased 23%; profit per share declined 54% Profit Per Share $1.22 $2.66 - Strong balance sheet; $9.3 billion of enterprise cash DEERFIELD Ill. - Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) today announced third-quarter 2020 sales and revenues of $9.9 billion, a 23% decrease compared with $12.8 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decline was primarily due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services. Third-quarter 2020 profit per share was $1.22, compared with $2.66 profit per share in the third quarter of 2019. Profit per share in the third quarter of 2020 included pre-tax remeasurement losses of $77 million, or $0.12 per share, resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. Profit per share benefited from lower than expected taxes in the quarter. Operating profit margin was 10.0% for the third quarter of 2020, compared with 15.8% for the third quarter of 2019. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, enterprise operating cash flow was $4.3 billion. Caterpillar ended the third quarter with $9.3 billion of enterprise cash and more than $14 billion of available liquidity sources. "I'm proud of our global team's performance as we continue to safely navigate the pandemic while remaining firmly committed to serving our customers," said Caterpillar Chairman and CEO Jim Umpleby. "Our third-quarter results largely aligned with our expectations, and we're encouraged by positive signs in certain industries and geographies. We're executing our strategy and are ready to respond quickly to changing market conditions." (more) 2 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS Consolidated Sales and Revenues The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated sales and revenues between the third quarter of 2019 (at left) and the third quarter of 2020 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. Total sales and revenues for the third quarter of 2020 were $9.881 billion, a decrease of $2.877 billion, or 23%, compared with $12.758 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decline was mostly due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and services and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2020 than during the third quarter of 2019. Sales were lower across all regions and the three primary segments. Sales and Revenues by Segment (Millions of Third Sales Price Currency Inter- Third $ % dollars) Quarter Volume Reali Segment Quarter Change Chang zatio / e n Other 2019 2020 Construction $ 5,289 $ $ $ (17) $ (6) $ 4,056 $ (23%) Industries (1,150 (60) (1,233 ) ) Resource 2,310 (425) (46) (4) (19) 1,816 (494) (21%) Industries Energy & 5,452 (1,086 (16) 15 (204) 4,161 (1,291 (24%) Transportati ) ) on All Other 111 (3) 1 - (3) 106 (5) (5%) Segment Corporate (1,188) 45 - - 232 (911) 277 Items and Eliminations Machinery, 11,974 (2,619 (121) (6) - 9,228 (2,746 (23%) Energy & ) ) Transportati on Financial 865 - - - (141) 724 (141) (16%) Products Segment Corporate (81) - - - 10 (71) 10 Items and Eliminations Financial 784 - - - (131) 653 (131) (17%) Products Revenues Consolidated $ $ $ $ (6) $ (131) $ 9,881 $ (23%) Sales and 12,758 (2,619 (121) (2,877 Revenues ) ) (more) 3 Sales and Revenues by Geographic Region External Sales Total Sales North America Latin America EAME Asia/Pacific and Revenues Inter-Segment and Revenues (Millions of dollars) $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg $ % Chg Third Quarter 2020 Construction Industries $ 1,781 (35%) $ 230 (44%) $ 796 (24%) $ 1,241 14% $ 4,048 (23%) $ 8 (43%) $ 4,056 (23%) Resource Industries 487 (38%) 269 (23%) 384 (3%) 564 (13%) 1,704 (22%) 112 (15%) 1,816 (21%) Energy & Transportation 1,584 (26%) 221 (42%) 1,113 (9%) 557 (33%) 3,475 (24%) 686 (23%) 4,161 (24%) All Other Segment 10 900% 1 (83%) 1 (88%) 13 8% 25 (7%) 81 (4%) 106 (5%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (22) (2) - - (24) (887) (911) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 3,840 (31%) 719 (37%) 2,294 (14%) 2,375 (8%) 9,228 (23%) - -% 9,228 (23%) Financial Products Segment 448 (20%) 63 (20%) 100 (2%) 113 (9%) 724 (16%) - -% 724 (16%) Corporate Items and Eliminations (37) (10) (10) (14) (71) - (71) Financial Products Revenues 411 (21%) 53 (17%) 90 (4%) 99 (9%) 653 (17%) - -% 653 (17%) Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 4,251 (30%) $ 772 (36%) $ 2,384 (14%) $ 2,474 (8%) $ 9,881 (23%) $ - -% $ 9,881 (23%) Third Quarter 2019 Construction Industries $ 2,728 $ 413 $ 1,048 $ 1,086 $ 5,275 $ 14 $ 5,289 Resource Industries 789 349 396 645 2,179 131 2,310 Energy & Transportation 2,129 378 1,224 831 4,562 890 5,452 All Other Segment 1 6 8 12 27 84 111 Corporate Items and Eliminations (62) 1 (7) (1) (69) (1,119) (1,188) Machinery, Energy & Transportation 5,585 1,147 2,669 2,573 11,974 - 11,974 Financial Products Segment 560 79 102 124 865 - 865 Corporate Items and Eliminations (43) (15) (8) (15) (81) - (81) Financial Products Revenues 517 64 94 109 784 - 784 Consolidated Sales and Revenues $ 6,102 $ 1,211 $ 2,763 $ 2,682 $ 12,758 $ - $ 12,758 (more) 4 Consolidated Operating Profit The chart above graphically illustrates reasons for the change in consolidated operating profit between the third quarter of 2019 (at left) and the third quarter of 2020 (at right). Caterpillar management utilizes these charts internally to visually communicate with the company's Board of Directors and employees. The bar titled Other includes consolidating adjustments and Machinery, Energy & Transportation's other operating (income) expenses. Operating profit for the third quarter of 2020 was $985 million, a decrease of $1.035 billion, or 51%, compared with $2.020 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was primarily due to lower sales volume. Favorable selling, general and administrative (SG&A) and research and development (R&D) expenses were mostly offset by unfavorable price realization and lower profit from financial products. SG&A/R&D expenses benefited from reduced short-term incentive compensation expense and other cost reductions related to lower sales volumes. Profit (Loss) by Segment Third Quarter Third $ % Quart er (Millions of 2020 2019 Change Change dollars) Construction $ 585 $ 940 $ (355) (38%) Industries Resource 167 311 (144) (46%) Industries Energy & 492 1,021 (529) (52%) Transportatio n All Other 27 (21) 48 n/a Segment Corporate (346) (363) 17 Items and Eliminations Machinery, 925 1,888 (963) (51%) Energy & Transportatio n Financial 142 218 (76) (35%) Products Segment Corporate (15) 21 (36) Items and Eliminations Financial 127 239 (112) (47%) Products Consolidating (67) (107) 40 Adjustments Consolidated $ 985 $ $ (1,035) (51%) Operating 2,020 Profit (more) 5 Other Profit/Loss and Tax Items ? Other income (expense) in the third quarter of 2020 was income of $14 million, compared with income of $88 million in the third quarter of 2019. The change was primarily due to the unfavorable impacts from foreign currency exchange gains (losses) and lower investment and interest income. ? discussed below, compared with 26% for the third quarter of 2019. The increase in the estimated annual tax rate was primarily related to changes in the expected geographic mix of profits from a tax perspective for 2020, including the impact of U.S. tax on non-U.S. earnings as a result of U.S. tax reform. In the third quarter of 2020, the company recorded discrete tax benefits of $80 million to adjust prior year U.S. taxes and $13 million for the settlement of stock-based compensation awards with associated tax deductions in excess of cumulative U.S. GAAP compensation expense. In addition, the company recorded a $12 million tax benefit related to the $77 million of remeasurement losses resulting from the settlements of pension obligations. (more) 6 CONSTRUCTION INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Third Sales Price Inter- Third $ % Quarter 2019 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2020 Change Change Total Sales $ 5,289 $ (1,150) $ (60) $ (17) $ (6) $ 4,056 $ (1,233) Sales by Region Third $ (23%) Geographic Third Quarter 2019 Change % Change Quarter 2020 North America $ 1,781 $ 2,728 $ (947) (35%) Latin America 230 413 (183) (44%) EAME 796 1,048 (252) (24%) Asia/Pacific 1,241 1,086 155 14% External Sales 4,048 5,275 (1,227) (23%) Inter-segment 8 14 (6) (43%) Total Sales $ 4,056 $ 5,289 $ (1,233) (23%) Segment Profit Third Third % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit $ 585 $ 940 $ (355) (38%) Segment Profit Margin 14.4 % 17.8 % (3.4 pts) Construction Industries' total sales were $4.056 billion in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.233 billion, or 23%, compared with $5.289 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. During the third quarter of 2020, dealers decreased inventories in all regions except for Asia/Pacific where dealers increased inventories, compared with the third quarter of 2019 when dealer inventories were about flat in all regions except for Asia/Pacific where dealers decreased inventories. Overall, dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2020 than during the third quarter of 2019. ? In North America, sales decreased mostly due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. The lower end-user demand was driven primarily by pipeline and road construction. ? Sales declined in Latin America primarily due to the impact from changes in dealer inventories and unfavorable currency impacts from a weaker Brazilian real. ? In EAME, sales decreased mostly because of lower sales volume across the region, driven by lower end-user demand and the impact from changes in dealer inventories. ? Sales increased in Asia/Pacific primarily due to the impact of changes in dealer inventories, partially offset by unfavorable price realization. The increase in sales was primarily driven by China demand, which was partially offset by lower sales in the rest of the region. Construction Industries' profit was $585 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $355 million, or 38%, compared with $940 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly due to lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization, partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs and lower SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs were driven by lower period manufacturing costs and favorable variable labor and burden. SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs both benefited from cost reductions related to lower sales volumes. (more) 7 RESOURCE INDUSTRIES (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Third Sales Price Inter- Third $ % Quarter 2019 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2020 Change Change Total Sales $ 2,310 $ (425) $ (46) $ (4) $ (19) $ 1,816 $ (494) Sales by Region Third $ (21%) Geographic Third Quarter 2019 Change % Change Quarter 2020 North America $ 487 $ 789 $ (302) (38%) Latin America 269 349 (23%) 80) EAME 384 396 (12) (3%) Asia/Pacific 564 645 (13%) 1) External Sales 1,704 2,179 (475) (22%) Inter-segment 112 131 (19) (15%) Total Sales $ 1,816 $ 2,310 $ (494) (21%) Segment Profit Third Third % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit $ 167 $ 311 $ (144) (46%) Segment Profit 9.2 % 13.5 % (4.3 pts) Margin Resource Industries' total sales were $1.816 billion in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $494 million, or 21%, compared with $2.310 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume driven by lower end-user demand for equipment and aftermarket parts, partially offset by the impact of changes in dealer inventories. Dealers decreased inventories more during the third quarter of 2019 than during the third quarter of 2020. End-user demand was lower across non-residential construction and quarry and aggregates and mining, primarily in North America. Resource Industries' profit was $167 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $144 million, or 46%, compared with $311 million in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was mainly because of lower sales volume and unfavorable price realization, partially offset by favorable manufacturing costs and lower SG&A/R&D expenses. Favorable manufacturing costs were driven by lower period manufacturing costs, favorable material costs and lower warranty expense, partially offset by unfavorable cost absorption. Cost absorption was unfavorable as inventory increased in the third quarter of 2019, compared with a decrease in the third quarter of 2020. SG&A/R&D expenses, along with period manufacturing costs, benefited from lower short-term incentive compensation expense, other cost-reduction actions implemented in response to lower sales volumes and benefits from prior restructuring programs. (more) 8 ENERGY & TRANSPORTATION (Millions of dollars) Segment Sales Third Sales Price Inter- Third $ % Quarter 2019 Volume Realization Currency Segment Quarter 2020 Change Change Total Sales $ 5,452 $ (1,086) $ (16) $ 15 $ (204) $ 4,161 $ (1,291) (24%) Sales by Application Third Third $ % Change Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Oil and Gas $ 734 $ 1,246 $ (512) (41%) Power Generation 1,034 1,123 (89) (8%) Industrial 730 980 (250) (26%) Transportation 977 1,213 (236) (19%) External Sales 3,475 4,562 (1,087) (24%) Inter-segment 686 890 (204) (23%) Total Sales $ 4,161 $ 5,452 $ (1,291) (24%) Segment Profit Third Third % Quarter 2020 Quarter 2019 Change Change Segment Profit $ 492 $ 1,021 $ (529) (52%) Segment Profit Margin 11.8 % 18.7 % (6.9 pts) Energy & Transportation's total sales were $4.161 billion in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $1.291 billion, or 24%, compared with $5.452 billion in the third quarter of 2019. Sales declined across all applications and inter-segment engine sales. ? Oil and Gas - Sales decreased mainly due to lower demand in North America for reciprocating engines used in gas compression and decreased sales of engine aftermarket parts. In addition, sales were lower for turbines and turbine-related services. ? Power Generation - Sales decreased primarily due to lower sales volume in engine aftermarket parts, and small reciprocating engine applications, as well as turbines and turbine-related services. The sales decrease was partially offset by an increase in large reciprocating engine applications, mainly for data centers. ? Industrial - Sales decreased due to lower demand across all regions. ? Transportation - Sales declined in rail due to lower deliveries of locomotives and related services, primarily in North America, and in marine due to lower sales of engine aftermarket parts, primarily in EAME. Energy & Transportation's profit was $492 million in the third quarter of 2020, a decrease of $529 million, or 52%, compared with $1.021 billion in the third quarter of 2019. The decrease was due to lower sales volume, partially offset by lower SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs. SG&A/R&D expenses and period manufacturing costs were mostly impacted by a reduction in short-term incentive compensation expense and other

