CASI PHARMACEUTICALS

CASI announced that it has in licensed the Greater Chinese rights to BI-1206 from BioInvent, which is being investigated in Phase I trials for the treatment of non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL) and solid tumors. The drug has a novel target Fc?RIIB, an antibody receptor on leukocytes with checkpoint-like properties. The drug is currently in two dose escalation studies for NHL and solid tumors in combination with rituximab and Keytruda, respectively.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...