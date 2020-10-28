Waylay's premier low-code development platform dramatically speeds up IT IoT data convergence

IoT automation and analytics software company Waylay today announced its low-code automation platform for smart buildings, in response to increasing market demand for new intelligent building automation applications that rely on sensor data and data from building management systems.

According to ABI Research (*), the automated building market has traditionally focused on four conventional sectors: HVAC, lighting, access control and fire life safety. Today, new emerging applications in space management, environmental monitoring, asset management and cleanliness hygiene management are being offered. Together, these new solutions will grow at 32% CAGR over the next 8 years to create US$2 billion in software and services revenues by 2026.

Waylay delivers its IoT automation platform to manufacturers of building equipment, building management service providers and software companies to deploy these new intelligent building applications and realize a swift response to changing circumstances, legislation and customer needs.

Next-gen smart building applications

Waylay's automation platform complements ongoing IoT initiatives and processes real-time sensor data, from both legacy systems as well as new sensors, to add a new layer of business intelligence to smart buildings. Waylay's data analytics fuels new solutions for optimized facility management, preventive predictive maintenance of HVAC systems, failure detection, occupant safety, asset and energy optimization, alarm response and optimized field service teams to streamline business processes and create new, high-margin revenue streams.

Automation platform kickstarts new smart building scenarios

The Waylay smart building automation platform no longer requires the typically complex mix of IT development skill sets to create, productize and maintain new use cases. The low-code development environment with drag drop rules engine visual programming interface allows cross-organization collaboration. Data scientists can efficiently put their algorithms in production, while maintenance managers can develop and validate their own information, decision control flows and tweak and maintain them as needed. None of this requires lengthy IT development cycles. The automation platform for smart buildings hosts a set of use-case rule templates that kickstart the creation of new scenarios and that can be adapted for every specific building, structure or environment. This results in a quick go-to-market of new smart building applications and minimal in-house resources and skills to maintain the solutions platform.

"Waylay has consistently proven to offer the best in class IoT automation and analytics platform," said Piet Vandaele, CEO of Waylay. "Our drag drop low-code approach increases innovation velocity and data scientists or domain experts no longer have to wait for traditional R&D cycles to finish. This becomes critical when legislation changes or circumstances like COVID-19 require quick responses from smart building solution providers. The Waylay platform brings democratization of analytics to smart buildings and therefore higher ROI to IoT data in smart buildings."

ABOUT WAYLAY

Waylay is a B2B cloud technology company that builds automation software for the Internet of Things. Waylay's data orchestration platform is used by enterprises to develop automation applications using IoT, IT and cloud data in the most flexible way.

Find out more at www.waylay.io

