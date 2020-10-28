ASM International NV: ASM INTERNATIONAL N.V. REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

Almere, The Netherlands

October 28, 2020, 6 p.m. CET

ASM International N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: ASM) today reports its third quarter 2020 operating results (unaudited) in accordance with IFRS.

Strong quarterly results driven by continued logic/foundry demand and an exceptionally high gross margin

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

EUR million Q3 2019 Q2 2020 Q3 2020 New orders 291.8 298.0 303.4 Revenue 271.2 341.8 314.6 Gross profit margin % 42.4 48.3 49.9 Operating result 50.6 87.6 83.9 Result from investments (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) 6.5 10.7 6.3 Amortization intangible assets (resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013) (3.5) (3.3) (3.0) Net earnings 53.5 74.1 58.1 Normalized net earnings (excluding amortization intangible assets resulting from the sale of ASMPT stake in 2013 and result from sale of ASMPT shares) 56.9 77.4 61.2

New orders at €303 million were 2% above the level of last quarter and 4% above the level of last year.

Revenue for the third quarter 2020 was €315 million and decreased 8% compared to the previous quarter, half of that decrease is caused by exchange rate translation differences.

Gross profit margin was 49.9% in Q3 2020 compared to 48.3% in the previous quarter, driven by an exceptionally strong mix. Operating result was €84 million compared to €88 million in the previous quarter, mainly due to lower sales, partly compensated by a higher margin percentage and lower costs.

Normalized net earnings for the third quarter 2020 were lower at €61 million compared to €77 million in Q2 2020. Main reasons for the decline are the depreciation of the US dollar causing a translation result of €14 million negative as compared to the €6 million negative in Q2 and the €4 million lower result from investments.

COMMENT





"ASM continued to deliver strong results in Q3," said Benjamin Loh, President and Chief Executive Officer of ASM International. "Supply chain and logistical conditions were largely back at normal levels during the quarter. In Q3, despite adverse exchange rate developments, we realized sales of €315 million which is at the high end of the guidance of €300-320 million and down 8% from the level in Q2 but still 16% above the level of Q3 last year. The sales level was again driven by continuous high demand in the logic/foundry segment. Our Q3 order intake, at €303 million, was slightly higher than our guidance of €280-300 million. Supported by again an exceptionally strong mix in the quarter, our gross margin increased to 49.9%."

OUTLOOK

For Q4, on a currency comparable level, we expect revenue of €330 - €350 million. Q4 bookings, on a currency comparable level, are expected to be in the range of €340 - €360 million.

Supported by a continued healthy market development in the second half we now expect the wafer fab equipment (WFE) market to grow with a high single to low double digit percentage in 2020. We expect to outgrow the WFE market in 2020.

SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM

On June 2, 2020, ASMI announced the start of the €100 million share buyback program.

As of September 30, 2020, 35.5% of the share buyback program was completed at an average share price of €124.18.

About ASM International

ASM International NV, headquartered in Almere, the Netherlands, its subsidiaries and participations design and manufacture equipment and materials used to produce semiconductor devices. ASM International, its subsidiaries and participations provide production solutions for wafer processing (Front-end segment) as well as for assembly & packaging and surface mount technology (Back-end segment) through facilities in the United States, Europe, Japan and Asia. ASM International's common stock trades on the Euronext Amsterdam Stock Exchange (symbol ASM). For more information, visit ASMI's website at www.asm.com .

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: All matters discussed in this press release, except for any historical data, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. These include, but are not limited to, economic conditions and trends in the semiconductor industry generally and the timing of the industry cycles specifically, currency fluctuations, corporate transactions, financing and liquidity matters, the success of restructurings, the timing of significant orders, market acceptance of new products, competitive factors, litigation involving intellectual property, shareholders or other issues, commercial and economic disruption due to natural disasters, terrorist activity, armed conflict or political instability, changes in import/export regulations, epidemics and other risks indicated in the Company's reports and financial statements. The Company assumes no obligation nor intends to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect future developments or circumstances.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.



ASM International N.V will host an investor conference call and webcast on Thursday, October 29, 2020, at

15:00 p.m. Continental European Time (10:00 a.m. - US Eastern Time).

The teleconference dial-in numbers are as follows:

United States: +1 646 7413 167

International: +44 (0) 8444 819 752

The Netherlands: +31 (0) 20 79 566 14

Access Code: 7179278

A simultaneous audio webcast and replay will be accessible at www.asm.com .

CONTACT

Investor and media contact:

Victor Bareño

T: +31 88 100 8500

E: victor.bareno@asm.com

Attachment