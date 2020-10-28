John Paul Prebish, PA: Top Naples Realtor, John Paul Prebish, Lists a Rare Opportunity to Own a Large Beach Block Property in Old Naples

John Paul Prebish of William Raveis Real Estate offers a highly sought after and rarely available beach block property on a significantly oversized 170 feet deep lot.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Top luxury Naples Realtor , John Paul Prebish, lists a noteworthy property in sunny Naples offered for $5,250,000. Rediscover the grace and charm of a bygone era with this highly sought-after and rarely available beach block property, nestled just one house back from the celebrated sugar sand beaches of Naples, Florida. This character-filled residence is renowned as one of the most unique offerings in this sought-after region. It stands to reason that it may well be one of the last releases of a home of this coveted size and location, which makes it an enticing prospect to capitalize on.

Perched on a significant deep lot, this four-bedroom, three-bathroom property offers a rare lifestyle opportunity. Embrace it as a time-honored and traditional beach block cottage lifestyle or unlock its potential and rebuild a masterpiece reminiscent of the luxurious estates which surround this compound. It also benefits from being free from the usual tight block constraints which hinder building your dream home in Old Naples. This gives you space and scope for a master-crafted beachside home, which sets a new benchmark in Old Naples living.

This property, which is priced to sell, is based on land value only and is being sold in "as-is" condition, which includes a current residence oozing charisma and classic charm. Cheerful, light, and bright interiors mesh with traditional features, including paneled walls and vaulted ceilings, with an ambiance of comfort and warmth evident throughout. Impeccably presented, it delivers a floorplan filled with areas to relax and unwind, as well as a master bedroom tucked beneath an exposed beam, raked ceiling and accompanied by an en-suite. The true treat to enjoy while you carefully plan your vision for 21st-century luxury living is the all-weather alfresco oasis. Shrouded in tropical greenery, a paved area hosts a pool and spa as well as a two-story pergola where you can capture enticing coastal vistas.

Located in the heart of Old Naples, resting peacefully among sumptuous estates and avenues lined with coconut palms and impressive trees, this property is one of the last of its kind currently left for purchase in the beach block. In fact, Naples has an extremely limited supply of properties west of Gulf Shore Boulevard, and this is the only listing actively marketed for sale, which adds to its desire. It's also perfectly placed within two blocks of the internationally acclaimed cultural districts of Fifth Avenue South, where irresistible glamour is fused with laid-back ease. Here, the pedestrian-friendly promenades are graced with a mix of historic and modern architecture, with tropical blooms and lush greenery adding to its visual delight. It's all here waiting for the discerning buyer who recognizes an unrivaled property opportunity.

In the first 40 years of William Raveis, Real Estate, no individual sales associate produced more, in terms of volume sold, in a single year than John Paul. He is known for his unparalleled real estate marketing expertise, his masterful negotiating abilities, and for his excellent professionalism providing top customer service. John Paul is the exclusive 'News Partner Realtor' for the Naples real estate market, which uniquely differentiates himself as a leader in utilizing his proprietary cutting edge marketing strategy of using his media connections to get his client's homes featured on high-authority channels like Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg, FOX, ABC, NBC, and more. John Paul is constantly on the forefront of implementing progressive tactics to get his listings mass exposure through this distinctive complementary blend of press-marketing, search engine optimization, and technology. Specializing in luxury real estate, he is dedicated to helping his valued clients achieve their goals while consistently delivering best results, exceeding client expectations, and offering a highly personalized service that is unmatched. To find out more about the opportunity to own the most luxurious homes in Naples, please visit: https://jprebish.com

