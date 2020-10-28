Anti-Drone Market Size Worth USD 4.60 Billion By 2027 | CAGR of 26.8%: Emergen Research

- The increasing emphasis on incorporating the directed energy weapons and extensive rise in investment in the defense & homeland security & intelligence bodies are the major factors influencing the market growth

- Market Size - USD 683.7 million in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 26.8%, Market Trends - Higher demand for laser-based Anti-Drones or Counter-UAVS for destroying drones & unmanned aerial vehicles

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Anti-Drone or Counter-UAV Market is forecast to be worth USD 4.60 billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. Key factors influencing the market growth include the growing adoption of anti-drone by the defense agencies & intelligence bureaus, increasing interest in the adoption of the DEW for the forthcoming combats, growing adoption of the modern weaponry systems, and rising interest in UAV, drones, and missile destroyers, to name a few.

Besides, extensive rise in the cross-border conflict, broadening the number of the existing weaponry technology and updating them into the futuristic ones, and asymmetric warfare & intercountry border conflicts are some of the additional reasons behind the remarkable growth of the market. The laser-based DEW anti-drone system is expected to create higher enforcement into the market as many countries are deliberately developing or investing in the high-power laser-directed energy system for using against drones.

The global landscape of the Anti-Drone market is expected to remain highly competitive and consolidated, consisting of a number of both small start-ups & medium enterprises and large conglomerates. During the projected era, increasing demand for technological development and higher diversification in offered products ensure the enormous potential for the innovative players.

Further key findings from the report suggest

In June 2020, Applied Technology Associates (ATA) revealed a contract for developing a target acquisition & tracking platform for the installation on a Stryker military ground vehicle being a part of the U.S. Army initiative in order to increase the protection of the soldiers using laser weapon systems.

Higher applicability and increasing investment in the R&D of laser-based direct energy weapons have created a mentionable number of use cases and remarkable growth in the DEW market. The Laser sub-segment in the type of weapons systems segment had a 61.2% market share in the year 2019.

The regions in the Asia Pacific led by China, India, Israel, and South & North Korea are allotting a considerable budget for their defense & law enforcement grooming purposes. Besides, growing incidences of interpersonal stand-offs, asymmetric warfare, terrorist activities, preparation for the forthcoming combats, along with higher economic development and enhancement in the manufacturing industry & science & technology, deliberately help propel market enforcement.

Key players in the market include The Raytheon Company, The Boeing Company, BAE Systems, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Lockheed Martin, L-3 Communications Ltd, Moog Inc, Thales Group, Saab AB, and Israel Aerospace Industries, among others.

For the purpose of this report, Emergen Research has segmented the Global Anti-Drone Market on the basis of type, application, end-users, product, power, range, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Laser Systems



Electronic Systems



Kinetic Systems



Others

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Defense



Homeland Security

End-User Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Marine-based



Land Vehicles



Airborne



Commercial

Product Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Detection



Detection & Disruption

Power Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 KW



More Than 100KW

Range Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

Up To 100 meters



More Than 100 meters

Regional Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Thousand Units; 2017-2027)

North America



U.S.



Canada



Mexico



Europe



Russia



U.K.



Germany



France



BENELUX



Asia Pacific



China



Japan



India



South Korea



North Korea



Rest of APAC



Latin America



Brazil



Rest of LATAM



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Israel



Rest of MEA

