Gettysburg Museum of History: Experience Band of Brothers Through the Words of Major Dick Winters in New Book

New Book of Major Dick Winters' WWII Letters from the Battlefield and Artifacts Tell the Story of One of America's Greatest Heroes

GETTYSBURG, PA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Gettysburg Museum of History Director, Erik Dorr, and Historian, Jared Frederick, have released the new book, "Hang Tough: The WWII Letters and Artifacts of Major Dick Winters." Interwoven with a wide assortment of wartime documents, personal artifacts, and rich historical context, Winters's letters offer compelling insights on the costs and motivations of WWII soldiers. Foreword by "Easy Company" veteran Bradford Freeman.

Historians are already praising this landmark documentation of American history.

"Stunning!" - Larry Alexander, bestselling author.

"A compelling and absorbing book." - James Holland, bestselling author of Biggest Brother.

"Hang Tough provides powerful insight..." - Michel de Trez, founder of the D-Day Experience Museum Normandy.

"Unlikely that this one will ever be surpassed." - Mark A. Bando, author of six books on the 101st Airborne.

Major Dick Winters of the 101st Airborne gained international acclaim when the tale of he and his men were depicted in the celebrated book and miniseries, Band of Brothers. Hoisted as a modest hero, who spurned adulation, Winters epitomized the notion of dignified leadership. His iconic World War II exploits have since been depicted in art and commemorated with monuments. Beneath this marble image of a reserved officer is the story of a common Pennsylvanian tested by the daily trials and tribulations of military duty.

His wartime correspondence with pen pal and naval reservist, DeEtta Almon, paints an endearing portrait of life on both the home front and battlefront- capturing the humor, horror, and humility that defined a generation. Interwoven with previously unpublished diary entries, military reports, postwar reminiscences, private photos, personal artifacts, and rich historical context, Winters's letters offer compelling insights on the individual costs and motivations of World War II service members. Winters's heartfelt prose reveals his mindset of the moment. From stateside training to the hedgerows of Normandy, his correspondence immerses readers in the dramatic experiences of the 1940s. Via the lost art of letter writing, the immediacy and honesty of Winters's observations takes us beyond the traditional accounts of the fabled 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment's Easy Company. This engaging narrative offers a unique blend of personal wit, leadership ethics, and broader observations of a world at war. Hang Tough is a deeply intimate, timely reflection on a rising officer and the philosophies that molded him into a hero among heroes.

The book is available at bookstores and may be ordered directly from the Gettysburg Museum of History at: https://www. gettysburgmuseumofhistory.com/ …/hang-tough-the…/. There is also a Special Limited Edition available.

About the Authors:

Erik Dorr is the owner of the Gettysburg Museum of History-located in a structure that witnessed the famous 1863 battle. At an early age, Erik began collecting historical relics from throughout history. This broad range of artifacts has grown into one of the finest privately-owned collections in the United States. Among the treasures in the museum is the largest assortment of Major Dick Winters and Easy Company artifacts in the world. In his wide array of historical adventures, Dorr has led European battlefield tours and has appeared on the History Channel, Syfy, and the Smithsonian Channel. Learn more on the Gettysburg Museum of History website, which also includes a gallery of their exclusive Major Dick Winters Collection.

Jared Frederick is the author of a number of books, including Dispatches of D-Day: A People's History of the Normandy Invasion . Prior to his current position as an Instructor of History at Penn State Altoona, he served as a seasonal park ranger at Gettysburg National Military Park and Harpers Ferry National Historical Park. Frederick has appeared on C-SPAN, PBS, in numerous independent documentaries, and on Turner Classic Movies as a guest host. He has also received awards for his teaching skills and efforts on behalf of student veterans. Learn more about Frederick on his website at www.jaredfrederick.com.

