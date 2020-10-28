BrandSafway: AlumaSafway receives SCSA Constructing Safety Leadership Award

Recognition reflects industry leadership and excellence in safety practices

Kennesaw, Georgia, USA, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AlumaSafway, a BrandSafway company, has been named a 2020 Constructing Safety Leadership Award winner by the Saskatchewan Construction Safety Association (SCSA). These annual awards recognize the most successful safety companies and leaders among the SCSA's members, based on their significant achievements in safety leadership and excellent safety practices during the prior year (2019).

"This award demonstrates our commitment to continually raising the bar and leading our industry in safety," said Steve Wilson, vice president of Global Environmental Health and Safety (EHS) for BrandSafway. "Excellence in safety doesn't just happen. It takes a commitment to our Five Pillars of Safety and living and breathing safety 24/7. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the SCSA for their partnership and to congratulate Justin Lasnier, the regional safety manager, Don Black, Saskatchewan branch manager, and all of our dedicated trades workers in Saskatchewan for this outstanding achievement."

The SCSA is an industry-funded, membership-based non-profit organization that provides safety training and advice to employers and employees in the construction industry throughout the province. Serving almost 10,000 member companies, the vision of the SCSA is to create the safest construction environment in Canada.

"The work done by our members demonstrates that all companies, regardless of size, can reduce risks and costs through improved safety," said Collin Pullar, president of the SCSA, "and we congratulate AlumaSafway on its impressive achievements with this Constructing Safety Leadership Award."

About AlumaSafway

With a commitment to safety as its foremost value, AlumaSafway provides the broadest range of solutions with the greatest depth of expertise to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets. Through a network of 26 strategic locations throughout Canada, AlumaSafway delivers a full range of forming, shoring, scaffolding, work access and industrial service solutions. AlumaSafway supports maintenance and refurbishment projects as well as new construction and expansion plans with unmatched service from expert local labor and management. Today's AlumaSafway is At Work For You - leveraging innovation and economies of scale to increase safety and productivity, while remaining nimble and responsive. For more information about AlumaSafway, visitwww.AlumaSafway.com.

