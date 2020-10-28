Spark Power Group Inc.: Spark Power Partners with EcoGrid Technologies Inc. to Offer Cost-Effective, Sustainable Lighting Solutions

OAKVILLE, ON / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / Spark Power Corp. is excited to offer customers cost-effective, sustainable energy management services by partnering with EcoGrid Technologies Inc. The Toronto-based EcoGrid Technologies Ltd. provides energy equipment and solutions focused on helping organizations reduce their carbon footprints by implementing advanced IoT-enabled lighting systems that optimize lighting levels and energy use.

To date, Spark Power and EcoGrid Technologies Inc. have completed four large-scale industrial projects in Ottawa, Hamilton, and Mississauga. Smart lighting solutions have yielded, on average, energy savings of over 90 per cent for owners while also delivering a return on investment of between four to six months. Each project provided the customer with leading edge Smart LED technology integrated with fixture-mounted embedded controls for an enhanced lighting option. The technology provides an optimal lighting solution in industrial spaces that require higher safety standards, such as protection from inert gases, chemicals, and dust, by providing low voltage lighting sources that reduce the risk of causing ignition and fire.

Along with sustainable digital lighting solutions, offered through EcoGrid, Spark Power provides power purchase agreements, green electricity, and green natural gas and fuel options. Spark is a leader in renewable energy procurement and helping businesses shrink their carbon footprints through cost-effective solutions. By working with EcoGrid Technologies Inc. to provide Smart LED Conversion of lighting systems, Spark Power can help customers reduce their carbon footprints while saving on costs.

Founded in 2010, Spark Power has spent over a decade providing energy solutions. We work hard to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Since its inception, the organization has grown from providing farmers in southwest Ontario with community-based solar services, to offering end-to-end electrical contracting, operation and maintenance services, as well as expanded clean energy services, across North America. To date, Spark Power has over 6,000 customers and nearly 1,300 employees throughout Canada and the United States. The company works in a variety of markets including serving industrial, commercial, institutional (ICI) customers electric utilities, and renewable asset owners.

"By partnering with Spark Power, EcoGrid Technologies Inc. is able to expand its offering of automated LED systems with a highly talented team that really knows how to deliver. Together, we are working towards providing customers with optimized sustainability." - George Filtsos, president, EcoGrid Technologies Inc.

"We are thrilled to work with EcoGrid Technologies Inc. to offer our customers an even more comprehensive sustainability experience that provides them with the opportunity to find a cost-effective solution that is both environmentally responsible and future-proofed. As Spark Power continues to expand its sustainability offerings, we look forward to working with partners like EcoGrid that are providing cutting edge solutions." - Andrew Clark, co-CEO, Spark Power

For more information about Spark Power, please visit sparkpowercorp.com or call 1-833-775-7697.

Media Inquiries:

Kim Samlall

Director, Marketing Communications

media@sparkpowercorp.com

+1 (905)-829-3336 x185

About Spark Power

Spark Power, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spark Power Group Inc. (TSX:SPG), is a leading independent provider of end-to-end electrical contracting, operations and maintenance services, and energy sustainability solutions to the industrial, commercial, utility, and renewable asset markets in North America. We work to earn the right to be our customers' Trusted Partner in Power. Our highly skilled and dedicated people, located in the communities we serve, combined with our knowledge of the power industry, technology expertise, and commitment to safety, ensures we deliver the right solutions that keep our customers' operations up and running today and better equipped for tomorrow. Learn more at www.sparkpowercorp.com.

