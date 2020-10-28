The AFM (the Netherlands Authority For the Financial Markets has informed us on October 27, 2020 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 23 oct 2020

Person obliged to notify: Société Générale S.A.

Issuing institution: Qiagen N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 12036979

Place of residence: VENLO

Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal 6.260.354,00 Directly 790,00 Indirectly

(SG Americas Securities LLC) 302.496,00 Indirectly

(SG Effekten)

Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential Capital interest 2,71 % 0,13 %

QIAGEN N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM:

https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=100972