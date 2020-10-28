Scope of the report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005754/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Industrial Food Dryer Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report provides a detailed analysis of the industrial food dryer market by product (spray dryer, freeze dryer, fluidized-bed dryer, drum dryer, and others) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA). Also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including Andritz AG, Bucher Industries AG, Buhler AG, California Pellet Mill, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft, HEINKEL Process Technology GmbH, MechaTech Systems Ltd., OKAWARA MFG. Co. Ltd., SPX FLOW Inc., and Turatti Srl. Increasing production of food products in dried forms is a key trend in the global industrial food dryer market which will lead to significant market growth. Drying of food products will help in preserving them as it reduces the water content and increases the shelf life of the food products without compromising on the nutritional value of food products. It also reduces the wastage of food products that are not of export quality. All these factors are leading to a positive outlook for the industrial food dryer market.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample now

Industrial Food Dryer Market: Segmentation by Geography

The market is segmented into five regions encompassing Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA. APAC was the largest market for industrial food dryer in 2019, and the region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. About 36% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. The growth in the region is fueled by the expanding middle-class population, changing consumer preferences, and the growth of the food processing industry. In addition, several global food brands are focusing on expanding their presence in emerging markets in the region, which is contributing to market growth. China and Japan are the key markets for industrial food dryers in APAC.

Industrial Food Dryer Market: Segmentation by Product

The industrial food dryer market is segmented into five segments based on products comprising of spray dryer, freeze dryer, fluidized-bed dryer, drum dryer, and others. The spray dryer segment emerged as the leading segment during 2019. The market witnessed high adoption of spray dryers in 2019. Spray dryers are widely used for drying milk to produce infant formula, milk powders, and whey products and for drying fruit juices to produce fruit juice powders and other food products. The increase in the demand for infant formula and fruit juice powders is creating significant growth opportunities for spray dryer manufacturers. These factors are creating significant growth potential in the segment.

Technavio's in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Industrial Food Dryer Market: Growth Drivers

Increase in demand for freeze-drying equipment in food processing will drive market growth. Freeze-drying is one of the most effective methods of preserving food by increasing the shelf life and retaining nutritional value, color, and flavor of food products. The technique also makes food products such as fruits and vegetables softer and more palatable. Moreover, freeze-dried food products have a crunchy texture and can be added to cereals, ice creams, yogurt, etc. to improve the eating experience. These factors have increased the popularity of freeze-dried food products among consumers. This is driving the adoption of freeze-dryers in the food processing industry, which is fueling the market growth.

Industrial Food Dryer Market: Market Overview

The industrial food dryer market is fragmented with the presence of several domestic and international players. Hence, companies need to adopt advanced technologies and marketing strategies to remain competitive in the market. Andritz AG, Bucher Industries AG, and Buhler AG are some of the major market participants. Though the accelerating growth momentum will offer immense growth opportunities, the rise in operating cost due to the increase in maintenance activities will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Market Sizing Methodology

Technavio uses a robust market sizing approach to estimate the total opportunity size for any market. Some of the examples of methodologies are shown for reference data is collected through both primary research (through industry interview with market participants and industry experts) as well as secondary research (through annual reports, press releases, company and industry presentations, industry associations, journals and in-house data repositories built over past 15 years)

Industrial food dryer Market: Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the global industrial food dryer market as a part of the global industrial machinery market. The parent global industrial machinery market covers companies engaged in the manufacture of industrial machinery and components covering presses, machine tools, compressors, pollution control equipment, elevators, escalators, insulators, pumps, roller bearings, and other metal fabrications.

Growth in the global industrial machinery market will be driven by the increasing industrial output leading to capacity additions in process and discrete industries.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio Best Practices

Technavio is based on four simple principles: easy-to-access reports, robust industry coverage, a focus on new and emerging technologies, and competitive pricing. We believe in helping companies and executives become better equipped to make faster, sounder, and more effective decisions. Our focus is on emerging markets and technologies, providing insights not available anywhere else. We report on the latest innovations and trends in all the industries we cover. We also create value for our clients by offering a blend of off-the-shelf research reports and customized research, allowing you to get the information you need when you need it.

Who should purchase this report?

Our research and analysis focus on emerging market trends to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. Our research reports are designed to provide actionable insights so that you can make quick, effective, and sound decisions.

Are you looking for data that are tailored specifically for your company? You can rely on Technavio Custom Research Solutions which provide research and insights developed to your exact specifications. We provide flexible engagement models such as on-demand research, a dedicated analyst, an annual research framework, an unlimited program, and more.

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005754/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: https://www.technavio.com