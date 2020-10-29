Scope of the report

This report provides a detailed analysis of the push to talk (PTT) market by network type (LMR and cellular) and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America). Also, the report analyzes the market's competitive landscape and offers information on several market vendors, including AT&T Inc., Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., Motorola Solutions Inc., Qualcomm Inc., Tait International Ltd., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Telstra, TTG Global Ltd., Verizon Communications Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp. Increasing acceptance of PoC solutions is a key trend in the global push to talk (PTT) market which will lead to significant market growth. PoC solutions require low setup costs and are easy to maintain. This has increased the popularity and adoption of PoC solutions across industries such as hospitality, education, construction, and transportation. This is encouraging market vendors to increase R&D efforts to develop PoC solutions with improved technologies, high-quality materials, and enhanced features. All these factors are leading to a positive outlook for the push to talk (PTT) market.

Push to Talk (PTT) Market: Segmentation by Geography

The market is segmented into five regions encompassing APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America. North America was the largest market for push to talk (PTT) in 2019, and the region is expected to offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. About 40% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The region is home to many key vendors who are continuously investing in the R&D of PTT technologies. Besides, the increasing adoption of PTT technology in public safety applications such as firefighting, law enforcement, and the military is fueling the growth of the PTT market in North America. The US is the key market for push to talk in North America.

Push to Talk (PTT) Market: Segmentation by Type

The push to talk (PTT) market is segmented into two segments based on the type comprising of LMR and cellular. LMR was the key segment leading the market in 2019. LMR systems are widely used in public safety departments such as the police, firefighting, and emergency responders for critical communications. This is due to the advantages of LMR systems such as high reliability, high durability, ease of use, and direct mode capability. These factors are creating significant growth potential in the segment.

Push to Talk (PTT) Market: Growth Drivers

Rising number of product launches will drive market growth. Vendors in the market are focusing on expanding their product portfolios with the launch of new products with enhanced features. For instance, in July 2020, Motorola Solutions launched WAVE PTX, a subscription-based group communication service. The product offers PTT voice communications and secure data in real-time using any IP network. It also allows users to share images, documents, maps, and messages and stay connected using their devices such as mobile phones, tablets, notebooks, and radios. Similarly, in October 2020, Verizon Communications Inc. introduced the Push-to-Talk Responder. It is a mission-critical, interoperable-ready solution, which enables first responders to collaborate across agencies to drive several effective, interoperable responses. Such successful product launches are increasing the adoption of PTT products and services among end-users, thereby driving the market growth.

Push to Talk (PTT) Market: Market Overview

The push to talk (PTT) market is fragmented with the presence of several domestic and international players. Hence, companies need to adopt advanced technologies and marketing strategies to remain competitive in the market. AT&T Inc., Hytera Communications Corp. Ltd., and Motorola Solutions Inc. are some of the major market participants. Though the accelerating growth momentum will offer immense growth opportunities, the limitations of LMR-based PTT will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their position in the slow-growing segments.

Market Sizing Methodology

Technavio uses a robust market sizing approach to estimate the total opportunity size for any market. Some of the examples of methodologies are shown for reference data is collected through both primary research (through industry interview with market participants and industry experts) as well as secondary research (through annual reports, press releases, company and industry presentations, industry associations, journals and in-house data repositories built over past 15 years)

Push to Talk (PTT) Market: Parent Market Overview

Technavio categorizes the global PTT market as a part of the global communications equipment market, within the overall global information technology sector. The parent, global communications equipment market, covers manufacturers of enterprise networking products, including LANs, WANs, routers, telephones, switchboards, and exchanges. Technavio also includes communications infrastructure or telecom equipment market, within the scope of the communications equipment market.

Growth in the global communications equipment market will be driven by the increase in investments toward the planning and development of new data centers and the capacity expansion of existing facilities by hyperscalers.

