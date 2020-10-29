A Must Read For 2020: Shelley Paxton's SOULBBATICAL

Paxton: "Authenticity is the truest form of rebellion and the most powerful leadership quality."

CHICAGO, IL / ACCESSWIRE/ October 28, 2020 / 2020, whether we like it or not, has become a year of great uncertainty, giving many people time to pause and reflect.

Work environments have been forced to adjust rapidly and employees across all markets and industries have taken this historic opportunity to take stock of both their professional and personal lives.

Ironically, Chicago-based author, international speaker, transformational coach and former marketing and advertising exec Shelley Paxton may not have foreseen a global pandemic bringing the world to a halt, but her mission to help people find their true purpose and reconnect with their deepest desires couldn't be more timely.

Paxton believes, "Authenticity is the truest form of rebellion -- and the most powerful leadership quality."

The former Harley-Davidson CMO walked away from the corporate grind to reconnect with her true purpose and deepest desires during a profoundly personal journey. She declared herself the Chief Soul Officer ("CSO") of her life and took a sabbatical to reconnect with her soul - giving birth to "soulbbatical".

During this period, Shelley embarked on a pilgrimage that not only changed her life, but became her calling. If you can imagine the combined force of Brene Brown, Elizabeth Gilbert, and Cheryl Strayed. Then add a touch of biker-babe chic. That's Rebel with a cause, Shelley Paxton! She shares her personal voyage in SOULBBATICAL: A Corporate Rebel's Guide to Finding Your Best Life (Simon & Schuster's new imprint, Tiller Press; Pub Date: January 2020; $26.99).

Paxton shares her sometimes-harrowing, often-hilarious journey through illness, divorce, addiction, and tragedy in SOULBBATICAL, with the hope that it will help readers ignite their own journey of self-discovery. She invites us to reconnect with our deepest desires so we can live our most authentic, courageous, and purposeful life.

As uncertainty continues circling during these unprecedented times and things begin to shift, it feels like the perfect time to take a "soulbbatical" for self reflection and clarity around finding your purpose.

Paxton's book, SOULBBATICAL is equal parts memoir, manifesto, and interactive guide. Readers will find themselves being encouraged to fight burnout culture and look for deeper meaning in their lives.

In Paxton's words, "It's time to celebrate the workforce as human beings, not human doings."

Burnout is something Shelley understands deeply and she shares her own struggles and awakenings in an attempt to inspire her readers and start a "REBELution."

In a day and age where the idea of busyness is applauded and people are over caffeinated, overworked, running on fumes and not making time for self exploration or self care it's refreshing to see Paxton using her vulnerability and experience to help others avoid the pitfalls of an unfulfilled and inauthentic life.

Shelley views busyness as an addiction and talks about "Soul Sickness" and how she felt like her life was running a low grade fever. She said she was "paying the price for being so far out of alignment with myself." This is just one of the reasons the author has devoted her life to liberating souls. Paxton reminds people to slow down and practice mindfulness.

Paxton has been hitting the media circuit around the globe, spreading the Soulbbatical message. She's even about to take another Soulbbatical of her own in Baha. Shelley isn't anti corporation though, she believes "it's not corporate life itself that makes you busy, it's the art of self avoidance - doing anything in your power to distract from sitting with your own thoughts + feelings." That's what the transformational coach and rebel enigma is devoting her time to doing, reminding people of the importance of radical self care. She hopes someday company sponsored sabbaticals will be the norm and more people will awaken to the idea that "self first isn't selfish."

Now Shelley is harnessing her calling and expanding her reach to inspire even more people to liberate their minds and souls in her new podcast, Rebel Souls. Rebel Souls explores what it means to rebel FOR who you are, what you want, and the impact you want to have in the world. Paxton hosts conversations with movement makers, culture creators, and game changers who are breaking the rules and rewriting the script of success. Buckle up for some serious badassery - and a whole lot of inspiration. New episodes drop on Mondays.

In such precarious times, when so much of the world is still sheltering in place, so many are cautious to reenter society and millions have lost their jobs and their lives are looking very different than they did at the start of the year - Shelley Paxton's messaging about success and self worth seems more valuable than ever.

"We are success-FULL, not success-EMPTY. Success and fulfillment are NOT mutually exclusive. And self-worth trumps net worth every day of the week."

Media Contact:

Noel Elie

Noel Elie Productions

info@noelelieproductions.com

SOURCE: SOULBBATICAL

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/613059/A-Must-Read-For-2020-Shelley-Paxtons-SOULBBATICAL