Bankai Group: Priyanka Brahmbhatt Is a Visionary Out to Change the World

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2020 / The United States is a beautiful mosaic of people of different colors, cultures, and languages. Despite this, new immigrants, especially women of color, face biases and challenges in their quest for success. Still, no amount of adversity can stop a person with ambition, and Priyanka Brahmbhatt is testimony to the extent of what a woman with a vision can achieve in life.

Priyanka Brahmbhatt is the founder of Beehively Group, a sustainable honey harvest company, and executive director of Panamax Inc. and Bankai Group, which are Fintech, Telecommunications, and technology companies, respectively. Being a female Indian woman in the tech industry meant that she was a woman in a world predominantly filled with men. Still, she thrives and demonstrates her knowledge and competence in the sectors she decided to pursue.

It was at 16 years old that she introduced herself to the world of entrepreneurship, and at 21 years old that she founded her first company, the Cozmic Group. As her first venture, she considers it to be a good source of knowledge and insight that helped her further her career later on. It was filled with unknowns, failures, and most importantly, learnings.

The next company was Beehively Group, and two years since the company's foundation, it has accumulated a network of over five thousand beekeepers and only continues to grow. Beehively is Priyanka Brahmbhatt's effort to leave a positive mark in the world; it operates with the goals of sustainable development, women empowerment, and zero poverty, and part of its profits is dedicated to children's education.



Along with nurturing her startup and its rapid growth, she is also part of the Bankai Group and Panamax Inc., companies founded by Bankim Brahmbhatt, her father. She inherited her entrepreneurial characteristics from him. In his tutelage, she learned to dream and work toward that dream with hard work, integrity, and care for humanity.

After earning her master's degree, Priyanka moved to managerial positions to expand upon what her father has already built. Her father would incorporate her new ventures, acquisitions, and mergers to the group-all, of course, with the vision of sustainability and mission of contributing toward a more inclusive society.

The heiress is an executive director to Panamax Inc., where she is pioneering the Fintech Vertical, "MobiFin Elite", with the vision of establishing products with financial inclusion and convenience. With 256 Bits ECC technology, it is currently one of the industry's fastest and most secure fintech platforms offering scalability, flexibility, and convenience with a touch of coolness factor for the upcoming generation. They are both in emerged and emerging regions around the globe.

Priyanka Brahmbhatt is an executive director at Bankai Group as well, a multinational tier two telecommunications and telecommunications technology company, a one-of-a-kind telecom tech solutions provider with over 30 years of experience. The company prides itself on complying with an agile and flexible industry-certified delivery model to deploy services at optimal costs.

Entrepreneurship does not refer simply to investments or developing a big bank portfolio. Instead, it is a way for this visionary to solve current world problems through products and services that contribute to making the world a better place. As an empowered woman with a vision of empowering others, she is very vocal about her advocacies and addresses various social issues on her platforms.

It is important to be seen and heard beyond the work you do in your respective industries. Priyanka Brahmbhatt is dedicated to leaving a mark on the world and inspiring like-minded individuals to do the same. Learn more about her, her companies, and advocacies by visiting the websites indicated below.

