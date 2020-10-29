The global architectural rendering software market size is poised to grow by USD 787.72 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 24% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028005881/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Architectural Rendering Software Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is witnessing an increase in the demand for architectural rendering software from emerging markets such as India, China, Indonesia, and the Philippines. This can be attributed to the growing focus on the construction of innovative building structures, which has created the need for highly realistic 3D architectural rendering software. In addition, the growth in the urban population in these countries has attracted significant investments in residential and commercial building projects. This has further fueled the growth of the global architectural rendering software market.

Report Highlights:

The major architectural rendering software market growth came from the non-residential end-user segment in 2019. This is due to the expansion of the construction sector, especially in the non-residential sector in developing countries.

North America was the largest market for architectural rendering software in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the increase in the number of repair and construction activities of old buildings and infrastructure in the US and Canada. In addition factors such as rising investments in smart city projects, expanding retail sector, and the increasing disposable incomes of households are contributing to the growth of the architectural rendering software market in North America.

The global architectural rendering software market is fragmented. Act-3D BV, Autodesk Inc., Chaos Software Ltd., Daz Productions Inc., Enscape GmbH, Luxion Inc., Nemetschek SE, NEXT LIMIT SL, OTOY Inc., and Roper Technologies Inc. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this architectural rendering software market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global architectural rendering software market 2020-2024 is expected to have a positive impact. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we continue to revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Rising need to improve the quality of construction will be a Key Market Trend

The growing competition in the construction industry has led many architecture and design firms to adopt various strategies to stay competitive in the market. Besides, evolving demands from buyers is compelling architecture firms to come up with innovative and unique ideas, renderings, and models. In addition, the need to eliminate the chances of defects during the design phase has necessitated the use of efficient architectural rendering software. Architectural rendering software allows engineers and architects to assess the quality of building elements during the design phase and take preventive actions, thus reducing the number of repair works during the construction phase. Therefore, the rising need to improve the quality of construction is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the global architectural rendering software market during the forecast period.

Architectural Rendering Software Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist architectural rendering software market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the architectural rendering software market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the architectural rendering software market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of architectural rendering software market vendors

