The global masterbatch market size is poised to grow by USD 3.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.
The masterbatch market is driven by the increased demand from the e-commerce market. The growing global e-commerce market, which primarily includes online shopping, has witnessed an increase in the demand for packaging products for the shipment of products sold. The ease of online shopping has made many customers switch from the traditional method of shopping to online retailing. Online retailers use different types of boxes according to the product transported. These boxes ensure the safety of the products transported in them. In addition, effective packaging is becoming one of the key business requirements in e-commerce. It is fostering the demand for plastic and, subsequently, fueling growth in the masterbatch market.
Report Highlights:
- The major masterbatch market growth came from the packaging segment in 2019, and the segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.
- APAC was the largest masterbatch market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of end-user industries such as automotive, construction, manufacturing, industrial, packaging, and others.
- The global masterbatch market is fragmented. Avient Corp., Cabot Corp., Dow Inc., Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft mbH, Global Colors Group, Hubron International Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Plastiblends India Ltd., RTP Co., and Tosaf Compounds Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this masterbatch market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global masterbatch market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.
Rising Demand for Lightweight Automotive Materials will be a Key Market Trend
Automotive manufacturers are increasingly manufacturing lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environment-friendly automobiles because of the stringent environmental regulations. The masterbatches are widely used in the automotive industry in plastic products in various applications such as safety airbags, radiator shrouds, sheet cushions, bumpers, filler tubes, gas caps, clips and connectors, handles, latches, back-lit buttons and switches, armrests, seat pans, slides, levers, bushings, door modules, and front-end modules. Plastics greatly help in making automobiles cost-effective, fuel-efficient, and safe. Thus, the growth in the automotive and transport industries is a significant pointer toward the rise in the demand for masterbatches globally.
Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report
Masterbatch Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in masterbatch market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the masterbatch market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the masterbatch market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of masterbatch market vendors
