The global masterbatch market size is poised to grow by USD 3.13 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Download a Free Sample of REPORT with COVID-19 Crisis and Recovery Analysis.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006018/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Masterbatch Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The masterbatch market is driven by the increased demand from the e-commerce market. The growing global e-commerce market, which primarily includes online shopping, has witnessed an increase in the demand for packaging products for the shipment of products sold. The ease of online shopping has made many customers switch from the traditional method of shopping to online retailing. Online retailers use different types of boxes according to the product transported. These boxes ensure the safety of the products transported in them. In addition, effective packaging is becoming one of the key business requirements in e-commerce. It is fostering the demand for plastic and, subsequently, fueling growth in the masterbatch market.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Report Highlights:

The major masterbatch market growth came from the packaging segment in 2019, and the segment is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.

APAC was the largest masterbatch market in 2019, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. This is attributed to the growth of end-user industries such as automotive, construction, manufacturing, industrial, packaging, and others.

The global masterbatch market is fragmented. Avient Corp., Cabot Corp., Dow Inc., Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft mbH, Global Colors Group, Hubron International Ltd., LyondellBasell Industries NV, Plastiblends India Ltd., RTP Co., and Tosaf Compounds Ltd. are some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this masterbatch market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.

As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global masterbatch market 2020-2024 is expected to have neutral growth. As the pandemic spreads in some regions and plateaus in other regions, we revaluate the impact on businesses and update our report forecasts.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Rising Demand for Lightweight Automotive Materials will be a Key Market Trend

Automotive manufacturers are increasingly manufacturing lightweight, fuel-efficient, and environment-friendly automobiles because of the stringent environmental regulations. The masterbatches are widely used in the automotive industry in plastic products in various applications such as safety airbags, radiator shrouds, sheet cushions, bumpers, filler tubes, gas caps, clips and connectors, handles, latches, back-lit buttons and switches, armrests, seat pans, slides, levers, bushings, door modules, and front-end modules. Plastics greatly help in making automobiles cost-effective, fuel-efficient, and safe. Thus, the growth in the automotive and transport industries is a significant pointer toward the rise in the demand for masterbatches globally.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

Masterbatch Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in masterbatch market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the masterbatch market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the masterbatch market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of masterbatch market vendors

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Executive Summary

Market Overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2019

Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 2024

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by End-user

Market segments

Comparison by End user

Packaging Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Automotive Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Consumer goods Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Building and construction Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Others Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by End user

Market Segmentation by Type

Market segments

Comparison by Type

White masterbatch Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Black masterbatch Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Color masterbatch Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Additive masterbatch Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Market opportunity by Type

Customer landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

APAC Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Europe Market size and forecast 2019-2024

North America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

South America Market size and forecast 2019-2024

MEA Market size and forecast 2019-2024

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Avient Corp.

Cabot Corp.

Dow Inc.

Gabriel-Chemie Gesellschaft GmbH

Global Colors Group

Hubron International Ltd.

LyondellBasell Industries NV

Plastiblends India Ltd.

RTP Co.

Tosaf Compounds Ltd.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201028006018/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/