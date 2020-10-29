The global caustic soda market size is expected to grow by 7.04 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Caustic Soda Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The increasing adoption of PVC products is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, fluctuations in caustic soda prices might hamper the growth during the forecast period.

PVC products exhibit excellent fire resistance, high durability and strength, chemical resistance, and lightweight. These benefits have extensively increased the use of PVC products as a thermoplastic polymer in the automotive, construction, packaging, consumer goods, textiles, and electrical and electronics industries. PVC is also emerging as a substitute material for steel, iron, copper, wood, ceramic tiles, stone, marble, and concrete in construction and flooring applications. PVC is obtained as a by-product during the production of caustic soda. Therefore, the increasing adoption of PVC products will have a positive influence on the growth of the global caustic soda market during the forecast period.

More details: www.technavio.com/report/caustic-soda-market-industry-analysis

Global Caustic Soda Market: Production Process Landscape

Membrane cell process was the widely adopted production process by market vendors in 2019. This is due to the high output quality and energy efficiency of the membrane cell process. Besides, the rising need to reduce emissions and comply with various regulatory guidelines, caustic soda manufacturers are increasingly adopting the membrane cell process. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.

Global Caustic Soda Market: Geographic Landscape

APAC emerged as the largest market for caustic soda with 78% market share in 2019. This is due to the flourishing chlor-alkali industry and the increasing consumption of alumina and related products in the region. In addition, the rising demand for caustic soda from end-user industries such as pulp and paper, alumina, PVC, textiles, and others are contributing to the growth of the caustic soda market in APAC.

Companies Covered

Arkema SA

BASF SE

Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Dow Inc.

Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.

INEOS Group Holdings SA

Kemira Oyj

Occidental Petroleum Corp.

Olin Corp.

Solvay SA

What our reports offer:

Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Covers market data for 2019, 2020, till 2024

Market trends (drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Caustic Soda Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist in caustic soda market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the caustic soda market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the caustic soda market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of caustic soda market vendors

