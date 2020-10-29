The global caustic soda market size is expected to grow by 7.04 million tons during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 2% during the forecast period. Download latest version with COVID-19 analysis Free Sample Report
The increasing adoption of PVC products is one of the major factors propelling the market growth. However, fluctuations in caustic soda prices might hamper the growth during the forecast period.
PVC products exhibit excellent fire resistance, high durability and strength, chemical resistance, and lightweight. These benefits have extensively increased the use of PVC products as a thermoplastic polymer in the automotive, construction, packaging, consumer goods, textiles, and electrical and electronics industries. PVC is also emerging as a substitute material for steel, iron, copper, wood, ceramic tiles, stone, marble, and concrete in construction and flooring applications. PVC is obtained as a by-product during the production of caustic soda. Therefore, the increasing adoption of PVC products will have a positive influence on the growth of the global caustic soda market during the forecast period.
Global Caustic Soda Market: Production Process Landscape
Membrane cell process was the widely adopted production process by market vendors in 2019. This is due to the high output quality and energy efficiency of the membrane cell process. Besides, the rising need to reduce emissions and comply with various regulatory guidelines, caustic soda manufacturers are increasingly adopting the membrane cell process. These factors are driving the growth of the segment.
Global Caustic Soda Market: Geographic Landscape
APAC emerged as the largest market for caustic soda with 78% market share in 2019. This is due to the flourishing chlor-alkali industry and the increasing consumption of alumina and related products in the region. In addition, the rising demand for caustic soda from end-user industries such as pulp and paper, alumina, PVC, textiles, and others are contributing to the growth of the caustic soda market in APAC.
Companies Covered
- Arkema SA
- BASF SE
- Aditya Birla Management Corp. Pvt. Ltd.
- Dow Inc.
- Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd.
- INEOS Group Holdings SA
- Kemira Oyj
- Occidental Petroleum Corp.
- Olin Corp.
- Solvay SA
Caustic Soda Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist in caustic soda market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the caustic soda market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the caustic soda market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of caustic soda market vendors
