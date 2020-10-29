Pharming convenes Extraordinary General Meeting of shareholders

LEIDEN, Netherlands, Oct. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Pharming Group N.V. (Euronext Amsterdam: PHARM) today announces it will hold an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) of Shareholders on Friday 11 December 2020 at 14:00 CET.

Further to Pharming's announcement on 20 May 2020, the EGM will address the appointment of two new Supervisory Directors, Ms. Barbara Yanni and Dr. Mark Pykett, as well as the Company's new remuneration policy and related remuneration proposals for the company's executive and non-executive board members.

In addition, further to the Company announcing today, it has initiated the process for a secondary listing in the US on Nasdaq, the EGM will also address a proposal to amend the Company's articles of association for the implementation of a one-tier Board structure in anticipation of the launch of the Level 2 ADR Programme and the associated Nasdaq listing. The Company has not made any decisions regarding either the timing, or the terms of the Level 2 ADR programme and there can be no certainty that the Nasdaq listing in the US will take place.

The Notice to Convene, the Explanatory Notes, other meeting documents and a Form of Proxy can be found on the Company's website, www.pharming.com under Investors/Shareholders' Meetings.

Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders

In accordance with the precautionary measures invoked by the Dutch government due to the extraordinary circumstances of the COVID-19 pandemic, and with the health and safety of its shareholders and employees a priority, Pharming will provide the opportunity to follow its upcoming EGM via a webcast.

In accordance with Dutch Civil Code, Pharming also provides a location for the EGM: Johan Cruijff Boulevard 1, 1100 DL Amsterdam, the Netherlands. However, the Company strongly urges its shareholders not to attend in person but to cast their votes by way of written proxy available on its website. Shareholders who wish to attend the meeting in person do so at their own risk and are responsible for maintaining the mandatory distance at all times. All attendees are required to wear a facemask and to follow all measures required or advised by the Dutch Government, the Dutch RIVM and/or the Company for the duration of the EGM. To note, the location of the EGM broadcast has limited capacity, the meeting will not be catered and not all members of Pharming's Board of Supervisory Directors and Board of Management will be present. The Company may also decide to switch to a fully virtual meeting, subject to the prevailing Dutch emergency COVID-legislation and if the situation requires such a decision.

The Company also asks shareholders to submit any questions they may wish to ask during the webcast no later than 8 December 2020 to investor@pharming.com. Registration for the EGM webcast will be possible on the Company's website in the coming weeks.

About Pharming Group N.V.

Pharming Group N.V. is a global, commercial stage biopharmaceutical company developing innovative protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs.

The flagship of our portfolio is our recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor, or rhC1INH, franchise. C1INH is a naturally occurring protein that downregulates the complement cascade in order to control swelling in affected tissues.

Our lead product, RUCONEST is the first and only plasma-free rhC1INH protein replacement therapy. It is approved for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema, or HAE, attacks. We are commercializing RUCONEST in the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom through our own sales and marketing organization, and the rest of the world through our distribution network.

We are also developing rhC1INH for subsequent indications, including pre-eclampsia, acute kidney injury and we also investigating the clinical efficacy of rhC1INH in COVID-19.

In addition, we are studying our oral precision medicine, leniolisib (a phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta, or PI3K delta, inhibitor), for the treatment of activated PI3K delta syndrome, or APDS, in a registration enabling Phase 2/3 study in the US and Europe.

Furthermore, we are also leveraging our transgenic manufacturing technology to develop next-generation protein replacement therapies most notably for Pompe disease, which program is currently in the preclinical stage.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including with respect to timing and progress of Pharming's preclinical studies and clinical trials of its product candidates, Pharming's clinical and commercial prospects, Pharming's ability to overcome the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic to the conduct of its business, and Pharming's expectations regarding its projected working capital requirements and cash resources, which statements are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to the scope, progress and expansion of Pharming's clinical trials and ramifications for the cost thereof; and clinical, scientific, regulatory and technical developments. In light of these risks and uncertainties, and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Pharming's 2019 Annual Report and its report for the six months ended 30 June 2020, the events and circumstances discussed in such forward-looking statements may not occur, and Pharming's actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied thereby. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Pharming as of the date of this release.

