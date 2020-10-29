DGAP-Ad-hoc: Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited / Key word(s): Forecast

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited: Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)



29-Oct-2020 / 07:01 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Notice of the Revised Forecast of Consolidated Financials for FY2020 (IFRS)

Osaka, Japan, October 29, 2020 - Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) ("Takeda") announced today, the revised forecast of the full year consolidated financials for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021, as below.



1. Revised Forecast for Full Year Consolidated Financials for the Fiscal Year Ending March 31, 2021



(millions of yen)

Revenue Core

Operating

Profit Operating

profit Profit before

income taxes Net profit attributable

to owners of

the Company Basic earnings

per share Core EPS Previous Forecast (A)* 3,250,000 984,000 395,000 230,000 92,000 58.91 yen 420 yen Revised Forecast (B) 3,200,000 984,000 434,000 258,000 124,000 79.39 yen 420 yen Discrepancy (B-A) -50,000 ? +39,000 +28,000 +32,000 ? ? Change % -1.5% ? +9.9% +12.2% +34.8% ? ?

* Announced on July 31, 2020.



2. Reasons for Revision

The revenue forecast has been decreased by 50.0 billion JPY, or 1.5%, versus the previous forecast to 3,200.0 billion JPY. This is mainly due to changes in the assumptions of foreign exchange rates reflecting the trend towards appreciation of the yen.

The Operating Profit forecast has been increased by 39.0 billion JPY, or 9.9%, to 434.0 billion JPY. This reflects assumptions for one-time gains from several announced divestitures that were not included in the previous forecast but are now expected to be recognized within the current fiscal year, with the exception of the sale of shareholdings in Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited*1. These divestiture gains are non-recurring items and unrelated to our ongoing operations, and therefore do not affect our Core Operating Profit forecast, which remains unchanged at 984.0 billion JPY. Although there is a negative impact to Core Operating Profit from foreign exchange rate fluctuations, this is expected to be absorbed by business momentum underpinned by cost synergies and efficiencies.

The net profit for the period attributable to owners of the Company forecast has been increased by 32.0 billion JPY, or 34.8%, to 124.0 billion JPY, primarily due to the increase in profit before tax and updated tax rate assumptions.

*1 In August 2020, Takeda announced that it has entered into an agreement to divest Takeda Consumer Healthcare Company Limited ("TCHC"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Takeda focused on the consumer health care market primarily in Japan, to Blackstone for a total value of 242.0 billion JPY*2. The transaction is expected to close by March 31, 2021, subject to customary legal and regulatory closing conditions. Takeda anticipates a pre-tax gain of approximately 140.0 billion JPY on the sale of shares of TCHC, to be recognized when the transfer of shares is executed and completed, however, it is not included in the revised forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2021. Takeda will continue to assess the appropriate timing of inclusion of this event into its forecast, in consideration of the certainty of exact timing of deal closing.

*2 Enterprise value. Actual transfer price will be determined after adjustment for items including net debt and working capital.



3. Management Guidance

There are no changes to Management Guidance.

Guidance as of

July 31, 2020 Guidance as of

October 29, 2020 Underlying Revenue Growth Low-single-digit growth Low-single-digit growth Underlying Core Operating Profit Growth High-single-digit growth High-single-digit growth Underlying Core Operating Profit Margin Low-30s% Low-30s% Underlying Core EPS Growth Low-teen growth Low-teen growth

About Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (TSE:4502/NYSE:TAK) is a global, values-based, R&D-driven biopharmaceutical leader headquartered in Japan, committed to bringing Better Health and a Brighter Future to patients by translating science into highly-innovative medicines. Takeda focuses its R&D efforts on four therapeutic areas: Oncology, Rare Diseases, Neuroscience, and Gastroenterology (GI). We also make targeted R&D investments in Plasma-Derived Therapies and Vaccines. We are focusing on developing highly innovative medicines that contribute to making a difference in people's lives by advancing the frontier of new treatment options and leveraging our enhanced collaborative R&D engine and capabilities to create a robust, modality-diverse pipeline. Our employees are committed to improving quality of life for patients and to working with our partners in health care in approximately 80 countries.

For more information, visit https://www.takeda.com.

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Christopher O'Reilly, +81-(0)3-3278-2306

takeda.ir.contact@takeda.com Media Relations

Kazumi Kobayashi, +81 (0)3-3278-2095

kazumi.kobayashi@takeda.com



Important Notice

For the purposes of this notice, "press release" means this document, any oral presentation, any question and answer session and any written or oral material discussed or distributed by Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited ("Takeda") regarding this release. This press release (including any oral briefing and any question-and-answer in connection with it) is not intended to, and does not constitute, represent or form part of any offer, invitation or solicitation of any offer to purchase, otherwise acquire, subscribe for, exchange, sell or otherwise dispose of, any securities or the solicitation of any vote or approval in any jurisdiction. No shares or other securities are being offered to the public by means of this press release. No offering of securities shall be made in the United States except pursuant to registration under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, or an exemption therefrom. This press release is being given (together with any further information which may be provided to the recipient) on the condition that it is for use by the recipient for information purposes only (and not for the evaluation of any investment, acquisition, disposal or any other transaction). Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws.

The companies in which Takeda directly and indirectly owns investments are separate entities. In this press release, "Takeda" is sometimes used for convenience where references are made to Takeda and its subsidiaries in general. Likewise, the words "we", "us" and "our" are also used to refer to subsidiaries in general or to those who work for them. These expressions are also used where no useful purpose is served by identifying the particular company or companies.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and any materials distributed in connection with this press release may contain forward-looking statements, beliefs or opinions regarding Takeda's future business, future position and results of operations, including estimates, forecasts, targets and plans for Takeda. Without limitation, forward-looking statements often include words such as "targets", "plans", "believes", "hopes", "continues", "expects", "aims", "intends", "ensures", "will", "may", "should", "would", "could" "anticipates", "estimates", "projects" or similar expressions or the negative thereof. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions about many important factors, including the following, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements: the economic circumstances surrounding Takeda's global business, including general economic conditions in Japan and the United States; competitive pressures and developments; changes to applicable laws and regulations; the success of or failure of product development programs; decisions of regulatory authorities and the timing thereof; fluctuations in interest and currency exchange rates; claims or concerns regarding the safety or efficacy of marketed products or product candidates; the impact of health crises, like the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Takeda and its customers and suppliers, including foreign governments in countries in which Takeda operates, or on other facets of its business; the timing and impact of post-merger integration efforts with acquired companies; the ability to divest assets that are not core to Takeda's operations and the timing of any such divestment(s); and other factors identified in Takeda's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F and Takeda's other reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available on Takeda's website at:

https://www.takeda.com/investors/reports/sec-filings/ or at www.sec.gov. Takeda does not undertake to update any of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or any other forward-looking statements it may make, except as required by law or stock exchange rule. Past performance is not an indicator of future results and the results or statements of Takeda in this press release may not be indicative of, and are not an estimate, forecast, guarantee or projection of Takeda's future results.

###