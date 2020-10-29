Not to be published, distributed or circulated directly or indirectly in the United States, Australia or Japan.

Results of the share capital increase

The final gross proceeds of the share capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription rights announced on October 8th, 2020, including the issue premium, amount to €400,250,657.60, corresponding to the issuance of 22,113,296 new shares with a par value of €5 at a unit subscription price of €18.10.

Following the subscription period, which ended on October 26th, 2020, total demand amounted to more than 30 million shares. The transaction has been oversubscribed with a subscription rate of approximately 136%:

21,447,868 new shares were subscribed on an irreducible basis (à titre irréductible), representing approximately 97% of the new shares to be issued;

orders submitted on a reducible basis (à titre réductible) represented 8,752,796 new shares and will therefore only be partially allocated for a number of 665,428 new shares.

Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of Korian Group, declared: "We thank our shareholders, and the investors who joined us, for their contribution to this successful capital increase. This success shows their confidence in our project to develop services offered to elderly and fragile people.

Indeed, in this unprecedented health crisis environment, this operation will allow Korian to continue its investments in order to offer integrated and innovative care pathways closer to the expectations of its residents, patients and their families.

With the acquisition of Inicea, Korian becomes a leading player in mental health on a French scale and tomorrow on a European scale. Our care pathway benefits from new expertise complementing the expertise developed in our nursing homes, assisted living facilities and home care networks.

Korian achieves a major milestone in its development, fully in line with its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) commitments and fitting perfectly with our "In Caring Hands" corporate project."

Majority shareholders and management subscription

Pursuant to their commitments, Predica and Holding Malakoff Humanis exercised all of their preferential subscription rights corresponding to a subscription amount of approximately €128 million, i.e. c.32% of the total amount of the rights issue (5,378,040 new shares for Predica and 1,694,368 new shares for Holding Malakoff Humanis).

In particular, all the Group Management Board members subscribed to new shares pro rata to their rights, i.e. approximately 44,000 new shares, of which 12,588 shares subscribed on an irreducible basis (à titre irréductible) by Sophie Boissard, Chief Executive Officer of Korian Group.

Overview of the reasons of the share capital increase

The proceeds of the rights issue will be used for the purpose of financing the acquisition of Inicea announced on October 1st, 2020, as well as reimbursing Inicea's debt, for a global amount of approximately €360 million, and, for the remaining balance, to finance the Group's future growth in line with its development strategy.

Indicative timetable

Settlement and delivery of the new shares and beginning of trading on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris will take place on November 2nd, 2020. The new shares, which will carry dividend rights and will entitle their holders to any dividends declared by Korian from the date of issuance, will be, as from their issuance date, fully fungible with Korian's existing shares and will be traded under the same trading line and ISIN code as the Korian's existing shares (ISIN code FR0010386334).

The capital increase was conducted by a syndicate of banks including HSBC and Morgan Stanley acting as Joint Global Coordinators and BNP Paribas, Crédit Agricole Corporate Investment Bank and Société Générale acting as Joint Bookrunners.

Impact of the capital increase on the allocation of the share capital

Following settlement and delivery of the share capital increase, Korian's share capital will amount to €525,190,790 comprised of 105,038,158 shares with a nominal value of €5 each held as follows:

Shareholders Number of shares of share capital of the voting rights1 Predica 25,545,708 24.32% 24.32% Holding Malakoff Humanis 8,048,260 7.66% 7.66% Korian SA2 89,838 0.09% 0.09% Free float3 71,354,352 67.93% 67.93% Total 105,038,158 100% 100%

Lock-up agreements

Korian has agreed to a lock-up period starting on the date of signing of the underwriting agreement and ending 90 calendar days after the settlement and delivery date of the rights issue, subject to certain exceptions.

Predica and Holding Malakoff Humanis have each agreed to a lock-up period starting on the date of the approval of the prospectus by the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF) and ending 90 calendar days after the settlement and delivery date of the rights issue subject to certain exceptions.

Information available to the public

The prospectus in the French language including (i) the universal registration document (document d'enregistrement universel)of Korian filed with the AMF on May 7th, 2020 under number D.20-0452, (ii) the amendment of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on October 7th, 2020, and (iii) a securities note (note d'opération) (including the summary of the prospectus) which was filed with the AMF and received approval under number 20-497 on October 7th, 2020 is available on the website of the AMF (www.amf-france.org) and the company (www.korian.com). The approval of the prospectus by the AMF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered or admitted to trading on a regulated market.

Copies of the French prospectus are available free of charge at Korian's registered office at 21-25 rue Balzac, 75008 Paris France.

Korian draws the public attention to the risk factors included in chapter 2 "Risk Factors" of the universal registration document, in section 2 "Risk Factors" of the amendment to the universal registration document and in chapter 2 "Risk Factors" of the securities note (note d'opération

Especially, investors are invited to take into consideration the operational and financial risks related to the pandemic linked to the Coronavirus (Covid-19) as described in chapter 2 "Risk Factors" of the universal registration documents and updated in section 2 "Risk Factors" of the amendment to the universal registration document.

About Korian

Korian, the leading European Care Services Group for elderly and fragile people.

www.korian.com

Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) since November 2006 and is included in the

following indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global

Small Cap

Euronext Ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP

1 of the voting rights gross voting rights including those related to treasury shares. The treasury shares are deprived of voting rights exercisable at the general meeting

2 Treasury shares held pursuant to the liquidity contract

3 For the purpose of this press release, Investissements PSP is included in the free float. As a reminder, before the share capital increase, Investissements PSP held 5,400,000 shares accounting for 6.51% of the share capital of Korian

