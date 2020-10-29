Grupo Ageas Portugal, serving approximately 1.7 million clients with 1,281 employees and via 2,722 agents, announced today that they have selected FRISS Fraud Detection at Claims in order to streamline their digital claim handling and prevent and protect their customers from fraud.

The real-time FRISS solution provides a unique combination of out-of-the-box risk and fraud indicators with powerful AI techniques such as predictive models, network analysis, and text mining. With this flexible and future-proof claims fraud solution, Grupo Ageas Portugal will further drive its digital transformation and safely streamline operations. Its customers can be helped with service beyond insurance, while high risks will be automatically flagged for further investigation.

The FRISS solution is pre-integrated with Duck Creek Claims. In order to provide a seamless experience for their claim adjusters, Grupo Ageas Portugal will be using the Anywhere Enabled Integration for this solution available in Duck Creek's Content Exchange. Besides delivering fast customer service for the insurer's clients, this will also limit the amount of false positives, giving employees time to focus on their customers. This is a great example of a technology-driven partnership in innovation.

Sjoerd Smeets, Chief Risk Officer at Grupo Ageas, said: "With the choice of FRISS, we have opted for a company fully dedicated to fraud prevention. During the selection process, they have shown their industry knowledge, good technical solutions, and especially agility. We are confident that with FRISS we will detect more fraud, handle claims faster, and provide higher quality for our customers."

Ariane Braam-Verkoren, Global Alliance Manager at FRISS, added, "In my journey at FRISS to expand our business to many new territories in the world, I'm excited to see so many insurers join our quest for honest insurance. We are proud to have Grupo Ageas on board and to be their partner of choice in the fight against fraud in Portugal."

"To offer the best in risk and fraud detection to our customers, it was critical for us to align with a partner like FRISS," said Juan Antonio Costa, Country Manager for Spain Portugal at Duck Creek Technologies. "Their solution employs ultra-modern technologies like machine learning and AI, and Grupo Ageas Portugal made an excellent choice for their customers and for the efficiency of their organization by rapidly executing this step in their digital transformation."

FRISS Fraud Detection at Claims will be implemented at Grupo Ageas Portugal's Motor, Property, WMC (Workers' Compensation), and Personal Accidents lines of business.

About Grupo Ageas Portugal

Founded in 1824, Ageas is an international insurance group based in Brussels and present in 14 countries in Europe and Asia. Operating in Portugal since 2005, Ageas invests in the country as one of the main markets, where it intends to develop, through strong partnerships and contributing to the development of the country and society through the Ageas Foundation and helping Clients to manage, anticipate and protect yourself against risks and unforeseen circumstances, so that you can live the present and the future with maximum security and serenity. The Ageas Portugal Group's mission is to provide an emotional and relevant experience in people's lives, being a reference partner in insurance and the best workplace for entrepreneurial people. To this end, we have 1,281 Employees and 2,722 Mediators to provide an excellent service to the approximately 1.7 million Customers of the various commercial brands: Ageas Seguros, Ageas Pensões, Médis, Ocidental and Seguro Directo. In order to diversify the business and be close to its customers, the Ageas Portugal Group goes beyond insurance, offering a wide range of services through the Clínica Médis, Kleya, Go Far, Ageas Repara and Mundo Ageas. For more information, you can visit the website, or follow us on Linkedin and Instagram.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company's enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek's functionally rich solutions are available on a stand-alone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

About FRISS

FRISS is 100% focused on automated fraud and risk detection for P&C insurance companies worldwide. Their AI-powered detection solutions for underwriting, claims and SIU help 175+ insurers grow their business. FRISS detects fraud, mitigates risks and supports digital transformation. Insurers go live within 4 months, realize up to 10 times ROI and 80% increase in straight through processing of policy application and claims.?FRISS solutions help lower loss ratios, enable profitable portfolio growth, and improve the customer experience. For more information, please visit www.friss.com or Twitter.

