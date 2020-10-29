Leading Edge Equipment Technologies falls in the kerfless solar wafer or direct solar wafer category. Its "drop-in" manufacturing tech cuts wafer costs by 50%, drives up commercial PV power by 7%, and reduces manufacturing emissions by 50%. It's the emissions piece that may be winning over investors.From pv magazine USA Leading Edge Equipment Technologies - a startup making manufacturing equipment to produce kerfless, single-crystal silicon wafers for solar panels - just closed a $7.6 million series A financing round. The round was led by Prime Impact Fund, Clean Energy Ventures along with DSM ...

