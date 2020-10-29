An improved quarter for Enphase was carried partially by the U.S. launch of the Encharge storage system, as well as impressive revenue improvements in the European market.From pv magazine USA Enphase Energy reported a 42% revenue rebound in the third quarter, aided by the new Encharge storage system, which accounted for 10% of the company's total revenue for the three-month period. In the United States, Enphase credited volume shipments of Encharge, which began in July, to the market's 39% quarter-over-quarter revenue gain. "Resiliency is top of mind for people working from home," said Enphase ...

