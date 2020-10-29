Contentful announces new partnerships in Benelux to help brands become digital-first and accelerate innovation

Solution partners use Contentful's market-leading content platform to build cutting-edge digital experiences for global brands

SAN FRANCISCO and BERLIN, Oct. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first brands, today announced new partnerships with 26 digital agencies and technology partners at its conference on digital innovation, Fast Forward. The conference, attended by more than 1,500 digital leaders and builders, showcases how customers and agencies use Contentful's market-leading content platform to build and deliver digital experiences.



In the Benelux region, digital agencies The Reference, Two Point O and Iquality have become Contentful partners to drive digital innovation further with their customers, such as Two Point O's customer DeGroof Petercam. Contentful's content platform enables faster digital development and faster time to value than traditional CMS, with the flexibility to deliver content on any digital channel from a unified content hub.

"Rapidly shifting consumer expectations require brands to become digital-first, fast," said Steve Sloan, CEO of Contentful. "The winners in the digital-first era know that digital devices are the front door to every business. They also realize that their pace of innovation can't keep up with customer expectations if they use last-decade tools and strategies. Contentful has cultivated the largest global network of solutions and technology partners to assist brands with everything from innovation to implementation."

Also at the Fast Forward conference, leading brands such as Ikea, Equinox, Atlassian, and EA; as well as top digital agencies and tech companies such as Deloitte, R/GA, Mux, Variis, translations.com, Appnovation, AWS and Commercetools; share winning strategies for the digital-first era.

Contentful's industry-leading app framework is used across industries and use cases, not only by customers to create their own custom workflows, but also by partners such as Commercetools and Mux to accelerate building and launching new digital experiences for consumers.

From adding ready-to-use apps to creating customized solutions, the app framework allows businesses to build on top of and adapt Contentful's platform without friction. This ensures the platform fits their unique needs, so they can leverage content strategically across any digital channel.

"We believe a builder-centric, API-first approach is the way forward to unlock business value with content at the core of the customer journey," said Benjamin Keyser, VP of Product at Contentful. "With this approach, builders and developers can deliver digital experiences without limits as their digital footprints evolve.?"

Contentful pioneered headless content management systems (CMS), and now offers the industry's leading content platform, which accelerates digital delivery at every stage - faster setup, quicker time to value and the flexibility and extensibility brands need to scale.

"Strategic partners including The Reference, Two Point O and Iquality are critical to our customers' success in driving new digital initiatives," said Kevin Zellmer, VP of Partnerships at Contentful. "Our partner network brings proven, strategic advice and implementation expertise to mission-critical projects across every industry."

Growth to support customers worldwide

To support its growing list of customers, which includes 28% of the Fortune 500, Contentful has added almost 200 employees in the past year and brought in executive leadership including CEO Steve Sloan, CMO Bridget Perry and SVP of Customer Experience Laurence Trifon. Trifon leads Contentful's expanded professional services team, as well as serving as the executive sponsor for Contentful's third office hub in Colorado.

Fueled by $80 million Series E investment led by Sapphire Ventures in June, Contentful delivered new features to meet the needs of both customers and partners, and a community plan that offers developers an unprecedented level of free-forever access to cutting-edge technology such as GraphQL.

Recently recognized on LinkedIn's list of top startups in Germany, Contentful continues to exceed growth expectations and revolutionize the way companies deliver digital experiences.

About Contentful

Contentful, the leading content platform for digital-first businesses, helps 28% of the Fortune 500 and thousands of global brands create and manage digital experiences for their customers across any channel. It enables greater speed and scale than traditional CMSes. Contentful unifies content in a single hub, structures it for use in any digital channel, and integrates seamlessly with hundreds of other tools through open APIs. Companies such as Telus, Atlassian, Alpro, Clover, Intercom, Chanel and many others rely on Contentful's content platform. For more information, visit https://www.contentful.com/ .



